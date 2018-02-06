|
Alice Cooper Super Bowl Ad Goes Online
.
(hennemusic) Alice Cooper was featured in a Super Bowl 52 commercial for Arizona-based Desert Financial Credit Union during the NBC-TV network broadcast of the February 4 event in Minneapolis, MN. The ad, which promotes the company's name change earlier this year from Desert Schools Credit Union, sees Cooper performing his 1972 classic, "School's Out", as a way to emphasize the "school" was taken out of the credit union's name. "We're incredibly proud of our heritage as a credit union for teachers," Senior Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer Cathy Graham tells AZCentral. "There was just that one word that was confusing people. And when people are getting a confusing message, they tune out. So we still love teachers. We just changed the name." Director Ze'ev Waismann explains that the commercial mixes reality and fantasy built around the shock-rocker's image. "We wanted to design the interior of the bank to look like it would look if it was in an Alice Cooper fever dream," says Waismann. "We wanted it to feel very much like it was a working bank branch where you would still have tellers there, but they're zombies, right? Loan managers but they're all inspired by these Alice Cooper personas. And Alice Cooper, very much at the head of this experience, is on stage singing 'School's Out.' " Read more and watch the ad here.
