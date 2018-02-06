Billy Corgan Reveals Smashing Pumpkins Album Update

Over the weekend, frontman Billy Corgan shared another update with fans on Instagram, revealing that 26 songs are in production and the experience is digging up old memories.

"More work ahead (lyrics, vocals, strings). Which I guess means something like 26 songs currently in various states of completion, production, insanity," Corgan wrote. "But honestly, and I mean this from the heart, I'm very pleased to be this engaged with making new music at this point in my life."

The reunion is suspected to include Pumpkins guitarist James Iha and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin, who've shared images of a similar drumkit in recent weeks. Bassist D'Arcy Wretzky confirmed that she won't take part in the new album.

