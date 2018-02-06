Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Calvin Harris Teases New Music Via Cryptic Billboard
02-06-2018
.
Calvin Harris

(Radio.com) Calvin Harris is up to something. The DJ/producer revealed new artwork on a Times Square billboard featuring a spinning skull and the date "2.08.18," leading many to believe that's when fans can expect to hear new music.

Harris shared images of the flashing billboard on Instagram. The billboard also features a line drawing of a cartoon face that flashes over the spinning skull. An eagle-eyed Reddit user stumbled across a mysterious website linked to Harris' official site which also features the cartoon face (via EDM Sauce).

Harris fans are especially keen to hear what the producer is working on, as he revealed on Twitter recently that he's "moving on" from the sound he created for 2017 full-length, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1: "In 2018 movin on from Funk Wav sound thank u for joining me on my musical journey haha." See the tweet here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Calvin Harris Music, DVDs, Books and more

Calvin Harris T-shirts and Posters

More Calvin Harris News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Calvin Harris Teases New Music Via Cryptic Billboard

Calvin Harris Believes Beard Earned Grammy Nomination

Calvin Harris Explains He 'Snapped' After Taylor Swift Breakup 2017 In Review

Calvin Harris Premieres 'Faking It' Video Featuring Kehlani, Lil Yachty

Calvin Harris Releases 'Hard to Love' Video Featuring Jessie Reyez

Calvin Harris Releases Alternate 'Feels' Video

Katy Perry Talks Calvin Harris Falling Out And Reconciliation

Rihanna Recruits Calvin Harris For Diamond Ball

Calvin Harris Explains He 'Snapped' After Taylor Swift Breakup

Calvin Harris Releases Guest Star Packed ' 'Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1'


More Stories for Calvin Harris

Calvin Harris Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
AC/DC Reportedly To Record And Tour With Axl Rose- A Perfect Circle Announce Long Awaited New Album- Paul Simon Announces Farewell Tour- 6th Annual Metallica Night- more

Alice Cooper Involved In A Car Accident- Dave Matthews Band Make Live Return With 'The Night Before'- Black Sabbath Classic Fuels Super Bowl Ad- Blackberry Smoke- more

KISS' Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley Do Unplugged Reunion Jam- AC/DC's Brian Johnson Looks Back At His Exit From Band- Foo Fighters and Weezer Jam KISS Classic- more

Page Too:
Man Arrested For Lana Del Rey Kidnapping Plot- Justin Timberlake Talks Prince Tribute During Super Bowl Halftime Show- Nas Performs 'Illmatic' With Orchestra- more

Prince Tribute Highlight's Justin Timberlake Super Bowl Halftime Show- The Temptations Dennis Edwards Dead At 74- Bruno Mars Announces Tour With Cardi B- more

Migos' Quavo Accused of Robbery and Assault- Justin Timberlake Says Super Bowl Show 'Never Quite Done Before'- Sam Hunt Returns To The Recording Studio- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
AC/DC Reportedly To Record And Tour With Axl Rose

A Perfect Circle Announce Long Awaited New Album

Paul Simon Announces Farewell Tour

San Francisco Giants Announce 6th Annual Metallica Night

Chicago and REO Speedwagon Teaming For Summer Tour

Singled Out: Jeremy Parsons' Burn This House Down

Killswitch Engage Making Big Progress On New Album

Paramore Release 'Rose Colored Boy' Video

Judas Priest's K.K. Downing Reveals Memoir Details

Nirvana Classic Given Unusual Makeover For Super Bowl Commercial

Billy Corgan Reveals Smashing Pumpkins Album Update

Deliverance Streaming New Song Ahead Of Album Release

Alice Cooper Super Bowl Ad Goes Online

alt-J Announce North American Tour Including Special Stadium Show

Can's Damo Suzuki Releasing Album With Jelly Planet

Dying Fetus Release 4K Video and Announce Tour With Thy Art Is Murder

• more

Page Too News Stories
Man Arrested For Lana Del Rey Kidnapping Plot

Justin Timberlake Talks Prince Tribute During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Nas Performs 'Illmatic' With National Symphony Orchestra

Beyonce Announces Valentine's Day Capsule Collection

Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott Shares First Photos of Twins

Bruno Mars Shares Ideas For Next Year's Super Bowl Halftime Show

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Reveal New Baby Daughter

Calvin Harris Teases New Music Via Cryptic Billboard

Migos Set 'Saturday Night Live' Musical Guest Appearance

Sam Smith Reveals The Only Thing He's Sing For Karaoke

Snoop Dogg Releases Gospel Video 'Words Are Few'

Halsey Releases Apocalyptic New 'Sorry' Video

Jon Pardi's 'I Like Beer' Featured In Super Bowl Ad

Post Malone Covers Children's Song Migos-Style

Diplo Reveals New Look In Yeezy Season 6 Campaign Photo Shoot

Prince Tribute Highlight's Justin Timberlake Super Bowl Halftime Show

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Straw Family - Family Matters

Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled

Joe Perry - Sweetzerland Manifesto

Ten Ton Man - Dangerous Women & A Desperate Man

Cindy Wilson - Change

Luca Bash - Keys of Mine

Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed

Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO

Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo

Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again

MorleyView Micki Free

Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions

John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!

Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.