Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Dying Fetus Release 4K Video and Announce Tour With Thy Art Is Murder
02-06-2018
.
Dying Fetus

Dying Fetus have released a brand new 4K video and announced that they will be teaming up with Thy Art Is Murder this spring to launch a North American coheadlining tour.

The new video is the for the track "Wrong One To F*** With", which is the title cut to their latest album and the new video footage was captured at Webster Hall in New York City and The Palladium in Worcester, MA during the band's appearance on last year's Summer Slaughter Tour. Watch it here.

The tour will feature support from Enterprise Earth, Rivers of Nihil and Sanction and is set to kick off on March 15th in Poughkeepsie, NY at The Chance. See the dates below.

Dying Fetus and Thy Art is Murder Tour Dates:
Mar 15 Poughkeepsie, NY The Chance
Mar 16 Rochester, NY Montage Music Hall
Mar 17 Cleveland, OH Agora
Mar 18 Toronto, ON Opera House
Mar 20 Pontiac, MI Crofoot
Mar 21 Joilet, IL The Forge
Mar 22 Minneapolis, MN Skyway
Mar 23 Merriam, KS Aftershock
Mar 24 Denver, CO Summit
Mar 27 Portland, OR Bossanova
Mar 28 Seattle, WA Studio Seven
Mar 30 San Jose, CA The Ritz
Mar 31 Pomona, CA Glasshouse
Apr 01 Phoenix, AZ Club Red
Apr 03 Tulsa, OK The Vanguard
Apr 04 Springfield, MO The Riff
Apr 06 Knoxville, TN International
Apr 07 Miami, FL The Ground
Apr 08 Tampa, FL Orpheum
Apr 09 Birmingham, AL Zydeco
Apr 10 Atlanta, GA Masquerade
Apr 11 Jacksonville, FL 1904
Apr 13 Houston, TX Come and Take It Live
Apr 14 Austin, TX Texas Independence Fest 2018
Apr 15 Dallas, TX Gas Monkey Live
Apr 17 St. Louis, MO Ready Room
Apr 18 Columbus, OH Skully's Music Diner
Apr 19 Allentown, PA One Centre Square
Apr 20 Worcester, MA New England Metal & Hardcore Fest 2019
Apr 21 Asbury Park, NJ House of Independence
Apr 22 Amityville, NY Revolution

advertisement

Dying Fetus Music, DVDs, Books and more

Dying Fetus T-shirts and Posters

More Dying Fetus News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Dying Fetus Release Animated 'Panic Amongst The Herd' Video

Late Metal Fan's Ashes Scattered At Behemoth and Dying Fetus Shows


More Stories for Dying Fetus

Dying Fetus Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
AC/DC Reportedly To Record And Tour With Axl Rose- A Perfect Circle Announce Long Awaited New Album- Paul Simon Announces Farewell Tour- 6th Annual Metallica Night- more

Alice Cooper Involved In A Car Accident- Dave Matthews Band Make Live Return With 'The Night Before'- Black Sabbath Classic Fuels Super Bowl Ad- Blackberry Smoke- more

KISS' Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley Do Unplugged Reunion Jam- AC/DC's Brian Johnson Looks Back At His Exit From Band- Foo Fighters and Weezer Jam KISS Classic- more

Page Too:
Man Arrested For Lana Del Rey Kidnapping Plot- Justin Timberlake Talks Prince Tribute During Super Bowl Halftime Show- Nas Performs 'Illmatic' With Orchestra- more

Prince Tribute Highlight's Justin Timberlake Super Bowl Halftime Show- The Temptations Dennis Edwards Dead At 74- Bruno Mars Announces Tour With Cardi B- more

Migos' Quavo Accused of Robbery and Assault- Justin Timberlake Says Super Bowl Show 'Never Quite Done Before'- Sam Hunt Returns To The Recording Studio- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
AC/DC Reportedly To Record And Tour With Axl Rose

A Perfect Circle Announce Long Awaited New Album

Paul Simon Announces Farewell Tour

San Francisco Giants Announce 6th Annual Metallica Night

Chicago and REO Speedwagon Teaming For Summer Tour

Singled Out: Jeremy Parsons' Burn This House Down

Killswitch Engage Making Big Progress On New Album

Paramore Release 'Rose Colored Boy' Video

Judas Priest's K.K. Downing Reveals Memoir Details

Nirvana Classic Given Unusual Makeover For Super Bowl Commercial

Billy Corgan Reveals Smashing Pumpkins Album Update

Deliverance Streaming New Song Ahead Of Album Release

Alice Cooper Super Bowl Ad Goes Online

alt-J Announce North American Tour Including Special Stadium Show

Can's Damo Suzuki Releasing Album With Jelly Planet

Dying Fetus Release 4K Video and Announce Tour With Thy Art Is Murder

• more

Page Too News Stories
Man Arrested For Lana Del Rey Kidnapping Plot

Justin Timberlake Talks Prince Tribute During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Nas Performs 'Illmatic' With National Symphony Orchestra

Beyonce Announces Valentine's Day Capsule Collection

Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott Shares First Photos of Twins

Bruno Mars Shares Ideas For Next Year's Super Bowl Halftime Show

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Reveal New Baby Daughter

Calvin Harris Teases New Music Via Cryptic Billboard

Migos Set 'Saturday Night Live' Musical Guest Appearance

Sam Smith Reveals The Only Thing He's Sing For Karaoke

Snoop Dogg Releases Gospel Video 'Words Are Few'

Halsey Releases Apocalyptic New 'Sorry' Video

Jon Pardi's 'I Like Beer' Featured In Super Bowl Ad

Post Malone Covers Children's Song Migos-Style

Diplo Reveals New Look In Yeezy Season 6 Campaign Photo Shoot

Prince Tribute Highlight's Justin Timberlake Super Bowl Halftime Show

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Straw Family - Family Matters

Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled

Joe Perry - Sweetzerland Manifesto

Ten Ton Man - Dangerous Women & A Desperate Man

Cindy Wilson - Change

Luca Bash - Keys of Mine

Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed

Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO

Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo

Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again

MorleyView Micki Free

Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions

John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!

Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.