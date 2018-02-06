Dying Fetus Release 4K Video and Announce Tour With Thy Art Is Murder

The new video is the for the track "Wrong One To F*** With", which is the title cut to their latest album and the new video footage was captured at Webster Hall in New York City and The Palladium in Worcester, MA during the band's appearance on last year's Summer Slaughter Tour. Watch it here.

The tour will feature support from Enterprise Earth, Rivers of Nihil and Sanction and is set to kick off on March 15th in Poughkeepsie, NY at The Chance. See the dates below.

Dying Fetus and Thy Art is Murder Tour Dates:

Mar 15 Poughkeepsie, NY The Chance

Mar 16 Rochester, NY Montage Music Hall

Mar 17 Cleveland, OH Agora

Mar 18 Toronto, ON Opera House

Mar 20 Pontiac, MI Crofoot

Mar 21 Joilet, IL The Forge

Mar 22 Minneapolis, MN Skyway

Mar 23 Merriam, KS Aftershock

Mar 24 Denver, CO Summit

Mar 27 Portland, OR Bossanova

Mar 28 Seattle, WA Studio Seven

Mar 30 San Jose, CA The Ritz

Mar 31 Pomona, CA Glasshouse

Apr 01 Phoenix, AZ Club Red

Apr 03 Tulsa, OK The Vanguard

Apr 04 Springfield, MO The Riff

Apr 06 Knoxville, TN International

Apr 07 Miami, FL The Ground

Apr 08 Tampa, FL Orpheum

Apr 09 Birmingham, AL Zydeco

Apr 10 Atlanta, GA Masquerade

Apr 11 Jacksonville, FL 1904

Apr 13 Houston, TX Come and Take It Live

Apr 14 Austin, TX Texas Independence Fest 2018

Apr 15 Dallas, TX Gas Monkey Live

Apr 17 St. Louis, MO Ready Room

Apr 18 Columbus, OH Skully's Music Diner

Apr 19 Allentown, PA One Centre Square

Apr 20 Worcester, MA New England Metal & Hardcore Fest 2019

Apr 21 Asbury Park, NJ House of Independence

Apr 22 Amityville, NY Revolution