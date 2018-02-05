|
Halsey Releases Apocalyptic New 'Sorry' Video
(Radio.com) Halsey is a survivor. That's the theme of the pop star's latest music video, "Sorry" which is the latest track from Halsey's most recent full-length, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom. The clip features a bloodied Halsey stumbling through a post-apocalyptic city street littered with bodies and crashed vehicles after what looks like a multi-car collision. The clip was co-directed by Halsey and Sing J Lee. Check out an online stream of the new music video here.
The clip features a bloodied Halsey stumbling through a post-apocalyptic city street littered with bodies and crashed vehicles after what looks like a multi-car collision.
The clip was co-directed by Halsey and Sing J Lee. Check out an online stream of the new music video here.
