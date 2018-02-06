Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Paul Simon Announces Farewell Tour
02-06-2018
.
Paul Simon

Music icon Paul Simon recently sparked speculation that he was planning to retire and he has confirmed those plans with the announcement of a farewell tour.

Dubbed Homeward Bound The Farewell Tour, the trek is set to visit various markets across North America this spring before he crosses the pond for a European leg that will culminate in his final concert on July 15th in London at Hyde Park that will also feature special guests James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt.

The North American portion of the tour will be kicking off on May 16th at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia and will wrap up on June 20th in Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena.

Paul had the following to say, "I've often wondered what it would feel like to reach the point where I'd consider bringing my performing career to a natural end. Now I know: it feels a little unsettling, a touch exhilarating and something of a relief. I love making music, my voice is still strong, and my band is a tight, extraordinary group of gifted musicians.

"I think about music constantly. I am very grateful for a fulfilling career and, of course, most of all to the audiences who heard something in my music that touched their hearts."

Paul Simon's Homeward Bound - The Farewell Tour Dates:

North America
May 16 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
May 18 Seattle, WA Key Arena
May 19 Portland, OR MODA Center
May 22 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
May 23 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
May 25 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena
May 27 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena
May 30 Denver, CO Fiddler's Green
June 1 Dallas, TX American Airlines Arena
June 2 Houston, TX Toyota Center
June 4 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center
June 6 Chicago, IL United Center
June 8 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
June 10 Detroit, MI DTE Energy Center
June 12 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre
June 13 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
June 15 Boston, MA TD Garden
June 16 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
June 19 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
June 20 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

UK & Europe
June 30 Stockholm, SWEDEN Ericsson Globe
July 1 Oslo, NORWAY Spektrum
July 3 Copenhagen, DENMARK Royal Arena
July 5 Antwerp, BELGIUM Sportpaleis
July 7 Amsterdam, HOLLAND Ziggo Dome
July 10 Manchester, UK Manchester Arena
July 11 Glasgow, UK SSE Hydro
July 13 Dublin, IRELAND* RDS Arena
July 15 London, UK* Hyde Park, BST Festival
* With Very Special Guests James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt

advertisement

Paul Simon Music, DVDs, Books and more

Paul Simon T-shirts and Posters

More Paul Simon News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Paul Simon Announces Farewell Tour

Paul Simon Announces His 'Farewell Performance'

Billy Joel Joined By Paul Simon And Miley Cyrus During Concert

Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, James Taylor, Lead Hurricane Relief Benefit

Coldplay's Chris Martin Covers Paul Simon's 'Graceland'

Paul Simon Announces Summer Tour

Nico Segal Releases Paul Simon Remix 'Stranger'

Paul Simon Performance Clip From Austin City Limits

Paul Simon Hints At Retirement From Music

Paul Simon Streams EDM Inspired New Album 'Stranger to Stranger'


More Stories for Paul Simon

Paul Simon Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
AC/DC Reportedly To Record And Tour With Axl Rose- A Perfect Circle Announce Long Awaited New Album- Paul Simon Announces Farewell Tour- 6th Annual Metallica Night- more

Alice Cooper Involved In A Car Accident- Dave Matthews Band Make Live Return With 'The Night Before'- Black Sabbath Classic Fuels Super Bowl Ad- Blackberry Smoke- more

KISS' Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley Do Unplugged Reunion Jam- AC/DC's Brian Johnson Looks Back At His Exit From Band- Foo Fighters and Weezer Jam KISS Classic- more

Page Too:
Man Arrested For Lana Del Rey Kidnapping Plot- Justin Timberlake Talks Prince Tribute During Super Bowl Halftime Show- Nas Performs 'Illmatic' With Orchestra- more

Prince Tribute Highlight's Justin Timberlake Super Bowl Halftime Show- The Temptations Dennis Edwards Dead At 74- Bruno Mars Announces Tour With Cardi B- more

Migos' Quavo Accused of Robbery and Assault- Justin Timberlake Says Super Bowl Show 'Never Quite Done Before'- Sam Hunt Returns To The Recording Studio- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
AC/DC Reportedly To Record And Tour With Axl Rose

A Perfect Circle Announce Long Awaited New Album

Paul Simon Announces Farewell Tour

San Francisco Giants Announce 6th Annual Metallica Night

Chicago and REO Speedwagon Teaming For Summer Tour

Singled Out: Jeremy Parsons' Burn This House Down

Killswitch Engage Making Big Progress On New Album

Paramore Release 'Rose Colored Boy' Video

Judas Priest's K.K. Downing Reveals Memoir Details

Nirvana Classic Given Unusual Makeover For Super Bowl Commercial

Billy Corgan Reveals Smashing Pumpkins Album Update

Deliverance Streaming New Song Ahead Of Album Release

Alice Cooper Super Bowl Ad Goes Online

alt-J Announce North American Tour Including Special Stadium Show

Can's Damo Suzuki Releasing Album With Jelly Planet

Dying Fetus Release 4K Video and Announce Tour With Thy Art Is Murder

• more

Page Too News Stories
Man Arrested For Lana Del Rey Kidnapping Plot

Justin Timberlake Talks Prince Tribute During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Nas Performs 'Illmatic' With National Symphony Orchestra

Beyonce Announces Valentine's Day Capsule Collection

Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott Shares First Photos of Twins

Bruno Mars Shares Ideas For Next Year's Super Bowl Halftime Show

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Reveal New Baby Daughter

Calvin Harris Teases New Music Via Cryptic Billboard

Migos Set 'Saturday Night Live' Musical Guest Appearance

Sam Smith Reveals The Only Thing He's Sing For Karaoke

Snoop Dogg Releases Gospel Video 'Words Are Few'

Halsey Releases Apocalyptic New 'Sorry' Video

Jon Pardi's 'I Like Beer' Featured In Super Bowl Ad

Post Malone Covers Children's Song Migos-Style

Diplo Reveals New Look In Yeezy Season 6 Campaign Photo Shoot

Prince Tribute Highlight's Justin Timberlake Super Bowl Halftime Show

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Straw Family - Family Matters

Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled

Joe Perry - Sweetzerland Manifesto

Ten Ton Man - Dangerous Women & A Desperate Man

Cindy Wilson - Change

Luca Bash - Keys of Mine

Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed

Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO

Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo

Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again

MorleyView Micki Free

Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions

John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!

Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.