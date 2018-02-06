Paul Simon Announces Farewell Tour

Dubbed Homeward Bound The Farewell Tour, the trek is set to visit various markets across North America this spring before he crosses the pond for a European leg that will culminate in his final concert on July 15th in London at Hyde Park that will also feature special guests James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt.

The North American portion of the tour will be kicking off on May 16th at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia and will wrap up on June 20th in Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena.

Paul had the following to say, "I've often wondered what it would feel like to reach the point where I'd consider bringing my performing career to a natural end. Now I know: it feels a little unsettling, a touch exhilarating and something of a relief. I love making music, my voice is still strong, and my band is a tight, extraordinary group of gifted musicians.

"I think about music constantly. I am very grateful for a fulfilling career and, of course, most of all to the audiences who heard something in my music that touched their hearts."

Paul Simon's Homeward Bound - The Farewell Tour Dates:

North America

May 16 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

May 18 Seattle, WA Key Arena

May 19 Portland, OR MODA Center

May 22 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

May 23 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

May 25 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena

May 27 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

May 30 Denver, CO Fiddler's Green

June 1 Dallas, TX American Airlines Arena

June 2 Houston, TX Toyota Center

June 4 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center

June 6 Chicago, IL United Center

June 8 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

June 10 Detroit, MI DTE Energy Center

June 12 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

June 13 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

June 15 Boston, MA TD Garden

June 16 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

June 19 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

June 20 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena



UK & Europe

June 30 Stockholm, SWEDEN Ericsson Globe

July 1 Oslo, NORWAY Spektrum

July 3 Copenhagen, DENMARK Royal Arena

July 5 Antwerp, BELGIUM Sportpaleis

July 7 Amsterdam, HOLLAND Ziggo Dome

July 10 Manchester, UK Manchester Arena

July 11 Glasgow, UK SSE Hydro

July 13 Dublin, IRELAND* RDS Arena

July 15 London, UK* Hyde Park, BST Festival

* With Very Special Guests James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt