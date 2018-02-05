Queen Classic Rocks Super Bowl Commercial

Originally included on the band's best-selling album, "News Of The World", Ram Trucks selected the "fast-version" of the song from their 2016 set, "Queen On Air - The Complete BBC Radio Sessions", as the soundtrack to the ad, which sees a group of Vikings heading across the frozen tundra and the sea to Minneapolis, MN for the big game.

The only known studio recording of the fast version of "We Will Rock You" was delivered by Queen during one of six BBC Sessions by the group recorded between February 1973 and October 1977 as presented on the 2016 collection. Watch the ad here.