The Strokes' Albert Hammond Jr. Reveals New Solo Track 'Muted Beatings'

The first track from Hammond's forthcoming album, Francis Trouble, is brimming with sing-song melodies and spiky guitars reminiscent of The Strokes' signature sound.

Francis Trouble addresses the guitarist's thoughts about his twin brother, who died in the womb. "What the music says may be serious, but as a medium it should not be questioned, analyzed or taken too seriously," Hammond said in a press statement. "I think it should be tarted up, made into a character, a parody of itself. The music is the mask the message wears and I, the performer, am the message."

Francis Trouble is set for release on March 9. The guitarist will support the album with a tour, following stints opening for the Killers in America and Franz Ferdinand in the U.K. The headlining dates kick off March 6 in San Francisco. Check out Albert Hammond Jr. on 'Conan' and listen to the studio version of "Muted Beatings" and see the dates here.