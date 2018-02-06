Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

alt-J Announce North American Tour Including Special Stadium Show
02-06-2018
.
alt-J

alt-J have announced that they will be launching a North American headline tour this spring in addition to their appearances at several major music festivals.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on April 7th in Denver CO at the Fillmore Auditorium and will be wrapping up on June 26th in Mexico City at the Pepsi Center.

The band will also be playing at some of the leading spring music festivals including Coachella, Bonnaroo, Firefly and Mountain Jam and announced that that they will be playing a very special large scale show at the Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York on June 15th.

Apart from being the group's largest show ever, they plan to include a surround speaker system, using immersive hyperrealism technology to give the audience a truly unique experience.

alt-J will also soon be announcing the release of an album that will feature their collaborations with various artists on reinterpretations of the tracks from their latest studio effort "Relaxer".

alt-J Tour Dates:
04.07.2018 Sat - Denver CO - Fillmore Auditorium
04.10.2018 Tue - Magna UT - The Great Saltair
04.12.2018 Thu - Phoenix AZ - The Van Buren
04.14 - Sat - Indio CA - Coachella
04.16.2018 Mon - Santa Barbara CA - Santa Barbara Bowl
04.18.2018 Wed - San Francisco CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
04.20.2018 Fri - Las Vegas NV - The Chelsea Theatre - The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas
04.21.2018 Sat - Indio CA - Coachella
04.23.2018 Mon - Davis CA - UC Davis - Pavilion at ARC
04.24.2018 Tues - Eugene OR - Cuthbert Amphitheater
04.25.2018 Wed - Spokane WA - Knitting Factory
06.06.2018 Wed - St. Louis MO - Peabody Opera House
06.07.2018 Thu - Chicago IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
06.08.2018 Fri - Louisville KY - Iroquois Amphitheater
06.07-10.2018 - Manchester TN - Bonnaroo
06.11.2018 Mon - Charlotte NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
06.12.2018 Tue - Pittsburgh PA - Stage AE
06.14-17.2018 - Dover DE - Firefly
06.15-17.2018 - Hunter NY - Mountain Jam
06.15.2018 Fri - Forest Hills NY - Forest Hills Stadium
06.18.2018 Mon - Portland ME - Thompson's Point
06.20.2018 Wed - Toronto ON - Echo Beach
06.24.2018 Sun - Monterrey MEX - Teatro Banamex
06.26.2018 Tue - Mexico City MEX - Pepsi Center

More alt-J News

alt-J Announce North American Tour Including Special Stadium Show

alt-J Music
