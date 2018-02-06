alt-J Announce North American Tour Including Special Stadium Show

The tour is scheduled to kick off on April 7th in Denver CO at the Fillmore Auditorium and will be wrapping up on June 26th in Mexico City at the Pepsi Center.

The band will also be playing at some of the leading spring music festivals including Coachella, Bonnaroo, Firefly and Mountain Jam and announced that that they will be playing a very special large scale show at the Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York on June 15th.

Apart from being the group's largest show ever, they plan to include a surround speaker system, using immersive hyperrealism technology to give the audience a truly unique experience.

alt-J will also soon be announcing the release of an album that will feature their collaborations with various artists on reinterpretations of the tracks from their latest studio effort "Relaxer".



alt-J Tour Dates:

04.07.2018 Sat - Denver CO - Fillmore Auditorium

04.10.2018 Tue - Magna UT - The Great Saltair

04.12.2018 Thu - Phoenix AZ - The Van Buren

04.14 - Sat - Indio CA - Coachella

04.16.2018 Mon - Santa Barbara CA - Santa Barbara Bowl

04.18.2018 Wed - San Francisco CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

04.20.2018 Fri - Las Vegas NV - The Chelsea Theatre - The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas

04.21.2018 Sat - Indio CA - Coachella

04.23.2018 Mon - Davis CA - UC Davis - Pavilion at ARC

04.24.2018 Tues - Eugene OR - Cuthbert Amphitheater

04.25.2018 Wed - Spokane WA - Knitting Factory

06.06.2018 Wed - St. Louis MO - Peabody Opera House

06.07.2018 Thu - Chicago IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

06.08.2018 Fri - Louisville KY - Iroquois Amphitheater

06.07-10.2018 - Manchester TN - Bonnaroo

06.11.2018 Mon - Charlotte NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

06.12.2018 Tue - Pittsburgh PA - Stage AE

06.14-17.2018 - Dover DE - Firefly

06.15-17.2018 - Hunter NY - Mountain Jam

06.15.2018 Fri - Forest Hills NY - Forest Hills Stadium

06.18.2018 Mon - Portland ME - Thompson's Point

06.20.2018 Wed - Toronto ON - Echo Beach

06.24.2018 Sun - Monterrey MEX - Teatro Banamex

06.26.2018 Tue - Mexico City MEX - Pepsi Center