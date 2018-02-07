Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Julia Michaels Releases 'Heaven' Video for 'Fifty Shades Freed'
02-07-2018
Julia Michaels

(Radio.com) Julia Michaels is in heaven. The pop singer has revealed the music video for "Heaven," her contribution to the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack.

The clip for the sultry track finds Michaels singing the song while wearing a tailored suit inside an opulent apartment. Images of men (often half-dressed) dancing and moving around the space are interspersed throughout the clip.

The Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack is set for release this Friday, Feb. 9. The movie hits big screens on the same day. Watch the new music video here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

