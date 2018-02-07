|
Metallica Release Live Video For Black Album Classic
.
(hennemusic) Metallica performed their 1991 classic, "Sad But True", at the at Altice Arena in Lisbon, Portugal on February 1, and the band are sharing professional footage from the event. The track was the fifth single of the group's self-titled record, commonly known as the "Black" album, the band's first to top the US charts on its way to sales of 16 million in the States and more than 30 million worldwide. The Lisbon stop marked Metallica's first live date of 2018 as they continue a European tour in support of "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct." The band's tenth studio effort recently earned Metallica the No. 1 spot on Billboard's 2017 Top Rock Albums and Hard Rock Albums rankings, with the group being named the No. 1 Rock Artist of 2017 by Nielsen Music as part of the global measurement and data analytics company's year-end music report - ahead of Imagine Dragons, The Beatles, Linkin Park and Twenty One Pilots, among others. Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
