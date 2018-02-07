Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Queen And Adam Lambert Announce Summer Tour
02-07-2018
.
Queen

(hennemusic) Queen and Adam Lambert have announced dates for a summer tour of Europe. Following a 25 date tour of Europe and the UK this past November and December 2017, the pairing will return in 2018 due to "unprecedented demand."

The band will begin the summer series in Cologne, Germany on June 13 before hitting Berlin and Hamburg, Milan, Italy and Antwerp, Belgium and returning home to the UK for a July 2 show at London's 02 Arena.

The trek will present the lineup's new stage production celebrating the 40th anniversary of the band's 1977 album classic, "News Of The World."

"The almost unanimous reaction to our last round of dates in Europe was this is absolutely the best production we've ever mounted," says guitarist Brian May. "There has been a great demand for us to go back and cover the cities we missed! So, while we're still physically able to perform at those high energy levels on this massive scale, we thought… 'YES !! One more around the block!' It's live, it's dangerous, and it takes every ounce of fitness we can muster. But it's still fun!"

"I enjoyed every second of the recent European tour and really felt the love in every city," adds Lambert. "I can't wait for us to get back there again in the spring!" Read more including the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Queen Music, DVDs, Books and more

Queen T-shirts and Posters

More Queen News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Queen And Adam Lambert Announce Summer Tour

Queen Classic Rocks Super Bowl Commercial

Queen, Bowie, Stones, Aerosmith Among Grammy Hall Of Fame Inductees

Queen To Receive Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award

Queen's Return Was Inspired By Adam Lambert 2017 In Review

Rihanna Sparks Controversy With Queen Elizabeth Photos 2017 In Review

Josh Homme Apologizes For Kicking Photographer

New Director Hired For Freddie Mercury Biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Freddie Mercury 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Biopic Director Fired

QOTSA's Josh Homme Addresses 'Villains' Backlash


More Stories for Queen

Queen Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Ozzy Osbourne Announces His First Legs Of Final Tour- The Eagles Add More Dates To North American Tour- Poison And Cheap Trick Announce North American Tour- more

AC/DC Reportedly To Record And Tour With Axl Rose- A Perfect Circle Announce Long Awaited New Album- Paul Simon Announces Farewell Tour- 6th Annual Metallica Night- more

Alice Cooper Involved In A Car Accident- Dave Matthews Band Make Live Return With 'The Night Before'- Black Sabbath Classic Fuels Super Bowl Ad- Blackberry Smoke- more

Page Too:
Ed Sheeran Adds New Stadium Tour Dates- Willie Nelson Cancels More Tour Dates Due To Health- Kendrick Lamar And SZA Releases 'All the Stars' Video- Backstreet Boys- more

Man Arrested For Lana Del Rey Kidnapping Plot- Justin Timberlake Talks Prince Tribute During Super Bowl Halftime Show- Nas Performs 'Illmatic' With Orchestra- more

Prince Tribute Highlight's Justin Timberlake Super Bowl Halftime Show- The Temptations Dennis Edwards Dead At 74- Bruno Mars Announces Tour With Cardi B- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Announces His First Legs Of Final Tour

The Eagles Add More Dates To North American Tour

Poison And Cheap Trick Announce North American Tour

Smashing Pumpkins Reunion Confirmed Via Leaked Photo?

Queen And Adam Lambert Announce Summer Tour

Metallica Release Live Video For Black Album Classic

David Bowie's 'Space Oddity' Launched Toward Mars By SpaceX

Sting and Shaggy Release 'Don't Make Me Wait' Video

Portugal. The Man Announce New Tour Dates

John Mellencamp, Alan Jackson Lead Songwriters Hall of Fame

The War On Drugs Celebrate Grammy With New Tour Dates

Neil Young Featured In Daryl Hannah-Directed Western Musical

Sufjan Stevens Reveals His Oscars Dream Meeting

AC/DC Reportedly To Record And Tour With Axl Rose

A Perfect Circle Announce Long Awaited New Album

Paul Simon Announces Farewell Tour

• more

Page Too News Stories
Ed Sheeran Adds New North American Stadium Tour Dates

Willie Nelson Cancels More Tour Dates Due To Health

Kendrick Lamar And SZA Releases 'All the Stars' Video

Backstreet Boys Extend Las Vegas Residency

Keith Urban Invites Chris Janson to Join the Grand Ole Opry

Singled Out: Aesthetic Perfection's Ebb And Flow

Calvin Harris And PartyNextDoor Team For 'Nuh Ready Nuh Ready'

Julia Michaels Releases 'Heaven' Video for 'Fifty Shades Freed'

Lil Uzi Vert Performs 'The Way Life Goes' On Late Night TV

Jon Pardi Releases 'She Ain't In It' Video

Katy Perry Would Change 'I Kissed a Girl' for 2018

Drake Gives $50K To University Student for Tuition

*NSYNC Stars Praise Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl Halftime Show

Meek Mill Does Verse On Tee Grizzley's Super Bowl-Themed Remix

Shawn Mendes Performs At Bat Mitzvah

Man Arrested For Lana Del Rey Kidnapping Plot

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled

Straw Family - Family Matters

Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled

Joe Perry - Sweetzerland Manifesto

Ten Ton Man - Dangerous Women & A Desperate Man

Cindy Wilson - Change

Luca Bash - Keys of Mine

Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed

Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO

Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo

Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again

MorleyView Micki Free

Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions

John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.