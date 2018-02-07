|
The Eagles Add More Dates To North American Tour
.
(hennemusic) The Eagles have added six fall dates to their 2018 North American tour. The extensive 7-month trek sees Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit joined by the late Glenn Frey's son, Deacon, and country star Vince Gill in the lineup following their first shows together in 2017. The band have added a pair of September shows at The Forum in Los Angeles alongside new stops in Sacramento, CA, Hartford, CT, Milwaukee, WI and Cleveland, OH. An American Express Card Members presale begins Tuesday, February 13 at 10 AM local time with general public seats available Friday, February 16 at 10 AM local time. Cindy Frey recently filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan over the January 18, 2016 passing of her husband, Eagles co-founder Glenn Frey. Read more including the dates here.
