|
The War On Drugs Celebrate Grammy With New Tour Dates
.
(Gibson) Nothing succeeds like success. That's certainly the case for Philadelphia indie-rockers The War On Drugs, who recently announced the latest leg of their ongoing tour, just days after winning their first Grammy Award. The Adam Granduciel-led The War On Drugs scored the Best Rock Album award at this year's Grammys for their fourth studio album A Deeper Understanding and are currently on tour in Australia. They've announced a North American tour that kicks off in April at the Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas and will also cover dates at Coachella, the Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta and New York's Panorama Music Festival. The tour is also interspersed with festival dates in Europe, including sets at Primavera Sound in Barcelona, the Green Man Festival in Wales and Lowlands Festival in the Netherlands. While the band couldn't be at the Grammy Awards to accept their prize, Granduciel spoke to Pitchfork after the win, saying that "Obviously we were psyched about it and honored." However, he was also pragmatic about placing too much importance on the award, saying, "It's countless, how many amazing, classic American records haven't been knighted or whatever. The art is going to live past the night. It's not a quantifier of what's good or the best or worth listening to." Read more here.
The Adam Granduciel-led The War On Drugs scored the Best Rock Album award at this year's Grammys for their fourth studio album A Deeper Understanding and are currently on tour in Australia.
They've announced a North American tour that kicks off in April at the Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas and will also cover dates at Coachella, the Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta and New York's Panorama Music Festival. The tour is also interspersed with festival dates in Europe, including sets at Primavera Sound in Barcelona, the Green Man Festival in Wales and Lowlands Festival in the Netherlands.
While the band couldn't be at the Grammy Awards to accept their prize, Granduciel spoke to Pitchfork after the win, saying that "Obviously we were psyched about it and honored." However, he was also pragmatic about placing too much importance on the award, saying, "It's countless, how many amazing, classic American records haven't been knighted or whatever. The art is going to live past the night. It's not a quantifier of what's good or the best or worth listening to." Read more here.
Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.
• The Eagles Add More Dates To North American Tour
• Poison And Cheap Trick Announce North American Tour
• Smashing Pumpkins Reunion Confirmed Via Leaked Photo?
• Queen And Adam Lambert Announce Summer Tour
• Metallica Release Live Video For Black Album Classic
• David Bowie's 'Space Oddity' Launched Toward Mars By SpaceX
• Sting and Shaggy Release 'Don't Make Me Wait' Video
• Portugal. The Man Announce New Tour Dates
• John Mellencamp, Alan Jackson Lead Songwriters Hall of Fame
• The War On Drugs Celebrate Grammy With New Tour Dates
• Neil Young Featured In Daryl Hannah-Directed Western Musical
• Sufjan Stevens Reveals His Oscars Dream Meeting
• AC/DC Reportedly To Record And Tour With Axl Rose
• A Perfect Circle Announce Long Awaited New Album
• Paul Simon Announces Farewell Tour
• Willie Nelson Cancels More Tour Dates Due To Health
• Kendrick Lamar And SZA Releases 'All the Stars' Video
• Backstreet Boys Extend Las Vegas Residency
• Keith Urban Invites Chris Janson to Join the Grand Ole Opry
• Singled Out: Aesthetic Perfection's Ebb And Flow
• Calvin Harris And PartyNextDoor Team For 'Nuh Ready Nuh Ready'
• Julia Michaels Releases 'Heaven' Video for 'Fifty Shades Freed'
• Lil Uzi Vert Performs 'The Way Life Goes' On Late Night TV
• Jon Pardi Releases 'She Ain't In It' Video
• Katy Perry Would Change 'I Kissed a Girl' for 2018
• Drake Gives $50K To University Student for Tuition
• *NSYNC Stars Praise Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl Halftime Show
• Meek Mill Does Verse On Tee Grizzley's Super Bowl-Themed Remix
• Shawn Mendes Performs At Bat Mitzvah
• Man Arrested For Lana Del Rey Kidnapping Plot
• Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled
• Straw Family - Family Matters
• Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled
• Joe Perry - Sweetzerland Manifesto
• Ten Ton Man - Dangerous Women & A Desperate Man
• Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed
• Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO
• Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo
• Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again
• Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions
• John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.