Willie Nelson Cancels More Tour Dates Due To Health

Willie's management said the tour will resume in early March. His reps clarified the situation in a statement, assuring fans that Willie's health is on the upswing.

"He requires a few extra weeks to recover completely from the flu," Nelson's team wrote. "He is up and about and looks as healthy as ever but his doctor has determined that his voice needs more time to recuperate to give the performances you all love seeing." See the canceled or postponed dates here.