Big Sean Announces North American Tour
02-08-2018
.
Big Sean

(Radio.com) Big Sean is ready to hit the road. The rapper announced that he is set to embark on the Unfriendly Reminder Tour, which kicks of April 12 in Orlando, FL.

The tour will feature direct support from Playboi Carti, along with opening sets from Shy Glizzy and GASHI. "Before I step into this new chapter of music, I was really sitting and reflecting on the past ten years and all we've accomplished," Sean explained on Twitter today (Feb. 7). "So with the platform I have now, I thought it would be perfect to revisit a lot of the old music as well as the new classics on my next tour. But I'm gonna give you guys the opportunity to chose my setlist on this tour. Can't wait to hit the road."

Starting Feb. 8, fans will be able to vote for their top 20 songs ahead of each city's tour date. In select cities yet to be announced, fans will also have the chance to win customized merch. Read more including the dates here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

