Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Late Metallica Star's Hometown Proclaims 'Cliff Burton Day'
02-08-2018
.
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica bassist Cliff Burton will be honored by his California hometown this weekend after fans started a Change.org petition to recognize the late rocker, who died at the age of 24 in a tragic tour bus accident in Sweden during the group's 1986 tour in support of their third album, "Master Of Puppets."

"It's official! February 10th, 2018 is now Cliff Burton Day in Castro Valley!," posted Burton's family. "Thank you to Roberto Souza for starting this petition and following it through to the end. Thank you to all of the fans from the Bay Area and around the world who voted. We are honored."

"The Board of Supervisors from Alameda County has just proclaimed February 10, 2018, which would have been Cliff's 56th birthday, 'Cliff Burton Day.'" shared Metallica on their social media sites. "As many of you know, Cliff was born and raised in Castro Valley and was the reason we high-tailed it to the Bay Area back in '83.

"Thanks to all of the fans who got behind this initiative and we'd like to send our appreciation and respect to all of you who continue to honor Cliff in your own personal ways. We love that he remains so revered." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Metallica Music, DVDs, Books and more

Metallica T-shirts and Posters

More Metallica News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Late Metallica Star's Hometown Proclaims 'Cliff Burton Day'

Metallica Release Live Video For Black Album Classic

San Francisco Giants Announce 6th Annual Metallica Night

Metallica Revisiting The Garage For New Reissues

Metallica, QOSTA and Mastodon Lead Rock Grammy Nominations

Metallica's Lars Ulrich Talks Early Influences In Documentary Preview

Metallica Declared The No. 1 Rock Artist of 2017

Metallica's Lars Ulrich Speaks Out On Hollywood Sexual Assault Claims 2017 In Review

Metallica Make Concert History In The UK 2017 In Review

Metallica Frontman James Hetfield Took Fall From Stage 2017 In Review


More Stories for Metallica

Metallica Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Ozzy Osbourne Says He Is Not Retiring Despite Final Tour- Van Halen's 40th Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio- Late Metallica Star's Hometown 'Cliff Burton Day'- more

Ozzy Osbourne Announces His First Legs Of Final Tour- The Eagles Add More Dates To North American Tour- Poison And Cheap Trick Announce North American Tour- more

AC/DC Reportedly To Record And Tour With Axl Rose- A Perfect Circle Announce Long Awaited New Album- Paul Simon Announces Farewell Tour- 6th Annual Metallica Night- more

Page Too:
Travis Scott Makes Guilty Plea To Disorderly Conduct Charge- Migos Take Things Literally In Alternative 'Stir Fry' Video- Big Sean Announces North American Tour- more

Ed Sheeran Adds New Stadium Tour Dates- Willie Nelson Cancels More Tour Dates Due To Health- Kendrick Lamar And SZA Releases 'All the Stars' Video- Backstreet Boys- more

Man Arrested For Lana Del Rey Kidnapping Plot- Justin Timberlake Talks Prince Tribute During Super Bowl Halftime Show- Nas Performs 'Illmatic' With Orchestra- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Says He Is Not Retiring Despite Final Tour

Van Halen's 40th Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio

Late Metallica Star's Hometown Proclaims 'Cliff Burton Day'

Five Finger Death Punch and Shinedown Announce Spring Tour

New Move Made In Steely Dan Ownership Lawsuit

Beatles The Worst Musicians In The World Claims Quincy Jones

Alter Bridge's Myles Kennedy Announces Solo Tour

MGMT Go Retro To The Big '80s With 'Me and Michael'

Ozzy Osbourne Announces His First Legs Of Final Tour

The Eagles Add More Dates To North American Tour

Poison And Cheap Trick Announce North American Tour

Smashing Pumpkins Reunion Confirmed Via Leaked Photo?

Queen And Adam Lambert Announce Summer Tour

Metallica Release Live Video For Black Album Classic

David Bowie's 'Space Oddity' Launched Toward Mars By SpaceX

Sting and Shaggy Release 'Don't Make Me Wait' Video

• more

Page Too News Stories
Travis Scott Makes Guilty Plea To Disorderly Conduct Charge

Migos Take Things Literally In Alternative 'Stir Fry' Video

Big Sean Announces North American Tour

Taylor Swift Teams With Ed Sheeran In Funny Candid Clip

Singled Out: Felix and the Future's Karen

Drake Surprises Shoppers By Buying Them Groceries

Selena Gomez Talks Social Media, Mental Health and More

Stranger Things Millie Bobby Brown Does Her Own 'Carpool Karaoke'

Ed Sheeran Adds New North American Stadium Tour Dates

Willie Nelson Cancels More Tour Dates Due To Health

Kendrick Lamar And SZA Releases 'All the Stars' Video

Backstreet Boys Extend Las Vegas Residency

Keith Urban Invites Chris Janson to Join the Grand Ole Opry

Singled Out: Aesthetic Perfection's Ebb And Flow

Calvin Harris And PartyNextDoor Team For 'Nuh Ready Nuh Ready'

Julia Michaels Releases 'Heaven' Video for 'Fifty Shades Freed'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled

Straw Family - Family Matters

Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled

Joe Perry - Sweetzerland Manifesto

Ten Ton Man - Dangerous Women & A Desperate Man

Cindy Wilson - Change

Luca Bash - Keys of Mine

Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed

Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO

Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo

Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again

MorleyView Micki Free

Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions

John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.