Ozzy Osbourne Says He Is Not Retiring Despite Final Tour

Ozzy announced the initial dates of his No More Tours 2 including a North American leg that will feature support from Stone Sour is set to launch on August 30th in Allentown, PA.

The former Black Sabbath frontman told Rolling Stone following the announcement, "I'm not retiring. It's 'No More Tours,' so I'm just not doing world tours anymore. I'm still going to be doing gigs, but I'm not going on tour for six months at a time anymore. I'd like to spend some time at home."