|
Selena Gomez Talks Social Media, Mental Health and More
.
(Radio.com) Selena Gomez has been upfront about her struggles with anxiety and depression. In a new cover interview with Harper's Bazaar, the singer and actress discusses the life-long implications of that fight. The upshot: In 2018, Selena says, she will work on putting herself (and her wellbeing) first. "I've had a lot of issues with depression and anxiety, and I've been very vocal about it, but it's not something I feel I'll ever overcome," Gomez said. "There won't be a day when I'm like, 'Here I am in a pretty dress -- I won!' I think it's a battle I'm gonna have to face for the rest of my life, and I'm OK with that because I know that I'm choosing myself over anything else." Nevertheless, Gomez admits that pressures in Hollywood and on social media are unavoidable. To cope, she's adjusted her attitude to remain focused on what's important. "I'm not focused on the things that I used to be like, 'Do I look old enough? Do I look sexy enough? Do I look cool enough? Am I nice enough, graceful enough?' Those sorts of things would come into my mind, but now I feel a little more liberated," she said. Pressures in the public eye, she said, are "a small price to pay for being able to have the life I have now." Meanwhile, the Queen of Instagram said social media's effect is a double-edged sword. On one hand, platforms like Instagram connect people all over the world but on the other, they offer "a false representation of what's important." "So, yeah, it's a complex relationship. Probably one of my most difficult relationships," Selena admits. "Thanks to the Internet, no matter who you are, you know you're not alone. Maybe a young boy or girl growing up in the South or wherever is confused and terrified to be who they are because they don't think it's right. Now they can see all around them people living free of pain, of hidden agendas, of secrets." Read more here.
"I've had a lot of issues with depression and anxiety, and I've been very vocal about it, but it's not something I feel I'll ever overcome," Gomez said. "There won't be a day when I'm like, 'Here I am in a pretty dress -- I won!' I think it's a battle I'm gonna have to face for the rest of my life, and I'm OK with that because I know that I'm choosing myself over anything else."
Nevertheless, Gomez admits that pressures in Hollywood and on social media are unavoidable. To cope, she's adjusted her attitude to remain focused on what's important.
"I'm not focused on the things that I used to be like, 'Do I look old enough? Do I look sexy enough? Do I look cool enough? Am I nice enough, graceful enough?' Those sorts of things would come into my mind, but now I feel a little more liberated," she said. Pressures in the public eye, she said, are "a small price to pay for being able to have the life I have now."
Meanwhile, the Queen of Instagram said social media's effect is a double-edged sword. On one hand, platforms like Instagram connect people all over the world but on the other, they offer "a false representation of what's important."
"So, yeah, it's a complex relationship. Probably one of my most difficult relationships," Selena admits. "Thanks to the Internet, no matter who you are, you know you're not alone. Maybe a young boy or girl growing up in the South or wherever is confused and terrified to be who they are because they don't think it's right. Now they can see all around them people living free of pain, of hidden agendas, of secrets." Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Van Halen's 40th Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio
• Late Metallica Star's Hometown Proclaims 'Cliff Burton Day'
• Five Finger Death Punch and Shinedown Announce Spring Tour
• New Move Made In Steely Dan Ownership Lawsuit
• Beatles The Worst Musicians In The World Claims Quincy Jones
• Alter Bridge's Myles Kennedy Announces Solo Tour
• MGMT Go Retro To The Big '80s With 'Me and Michael'
• Ozzy Osbourne Announces His First Legs Of Final Tour
• The Eagles Add More Dates To North American Tour
• Poison And Cheap Trick Announce North American Tour
• Smashing Pumpkins Reunion Confirmed Via Leaked Photo?
• Queen And Adam Lambert Announce Summer Tour
• Metallica Release Live Video For Black Album Classic
• David Bowie's 'Space Oddity' Launched Toward Mars By SpaceX
• Sting and Shaggy Release 'Don't Make Me Wait' Video
• Migos Take Things Literally In Alternative 'Stir Fry' Video
• Big Sean Announces North American Tour
• Taylor Swift Teams With Ed Sheeran In Funny Candid Clip
• Singled Out: Felix and the Future's Karen
• Drake Surprises Shoppers By Buying Them Groceries
• Selena Gomez Talks Social Media, Mental Health and More
• Stranger Things Millie Bobby Brown Does Her Own 'Carpool Karaoke'
• Ed Sheeran Adds New North American Stadium Tour Dates
• Willie Nelson Cancels More Tour Dates Due To Health
• Kendrick Lamar And SZA Releases 'All the Stars' Video
• Backstreet Boys Extend Las Vegas Residency
• Keith Urban Invites Chris Janson to Join the Grand Ole Opry
• Singled Out: Aesthetic Perfection's Ebb And Flow
• Calvin Harris And PartyNextDoor Team For 'Nuh Ready Nuh Ready'
• Julia Michaels Releases 'Heaven' Video for 'Fifty Shades Freed'
• Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled
• Straw Family - Family Matters
• Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled
• Joe Perry - Sweetzerland Manifesto
• Ten Ton Man - Dangerous Women & A Desperate Man
• Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed
• Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO
• Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo
• Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again
• Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions
• John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.