Stranger Things Millie Bobby Brown Does Her Own 'Carpool Karaoke'

The 13-year-old actress shared a homemade video featuring herself and a friend cruising down the highway, singing some of her favorite songs. If this audition doesn't catch Corden's attention, what will?

Brown and her friend/driver sang Nick Jonas' "Bacon," Ed Sheeran's "Barcelona" and Adele's "Don't You Forget." To conclude, the duo performed some bars from Beyonce's "Daddy Lessons." The clip was shot in black-and-white and Millie busts moves throughout the joy ride.

Brown captioned the video "da daily ting ya know." Watch Brown's take on "Carpool Karaoke," which contains brief profanity, here.