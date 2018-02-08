Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Van Halen's 40th Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio
02-08-2018
.
Van Halen

The 40th anniversary of Van Halen's landmark self-titled debut album is celebrated in the latest episode of the syndicated radio show In The Studio with Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands.

The show sent over the following details about the episode which returns to February 10, 1978 and the release, forty years ago, of the debut album from the band who would single-handedly usher in a new era of hard rock. Van Halen's first, with Eddie Van Halen's soon-to-be signature guitar sound (take one listen to "Eruption") literally changed how thousands would play guitar, forever.

Having become the biggest band in Pasadena California, Van Halen would start to migrate to Hollywood for that chance to get noticed. In this classic interview with Alex & Eddie Van Halen, the guys recall to IN THE STUDIO producer and host Redbeard, how a forgettable rainy Monday night at the Starwood Club would end up convincing two important Warner Bros Records execs to sign the band. Alex Van Halen starts, "It was 99 cent beer night and three people were in the audience and two of them were (WB President) Mo (Ostin) and (producer) Ted (Templeman)...Ted was at that time, I think, one of the most purest recording kinda guys. He wasn't interested in special effects, he wasn't interested in overdubbing... At the time, I would have liked to have the record to be more like a Zeppelin record that had layers of sound, but Ted wanted nothing to do with it. He wanted to record the purity of it."

Eddie Van Halen interjects, "That was my fault, because I had never been in a studio and I didn't know how. So we just played live. When you write songs and you just play them live, I've gotta solo. And I'd have had to write rhythm guitar parts underneath, and I wasn't prepared to do that. So blame me, it wasn't Ted's fault."

Van Halen's debut album was immediately embraced by rock radio and would go on to sell over 10 million copies in the U.S. alone. Stream the episode here.

advertisement

Van Halen Music, DVDs, Books and more

Van Halen T-shirts and Posters

More Van Halen News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Van Halen's 40th Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio

Eddie Van Halen Moves To Block Video Footage Release

Joe Perry Recruits Stone Temple Pilots, Van Halen Stars For Show

Van Halen Documentary Film Is In The Works

Trivium's Matt Heafy Reveals Van Halen and Offspring Influence

Van Halen Star Previews Debut Solo Album 2017 In Review

Sammy Hagar Changes His Tune About Van Halen Reunion 2017 In Review

Van Halen Rocked Eruption For 40th Anniversary Video 2017 In Review

Metallica Play Tribute To Van Halen In Band's Hometown 2017 In Review

Sammy Hagar Pitched Van Halen Reunion Idea Once Again 2017 In Review


More Stories for Van Halen

Van Halen Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Ozzy Osbourne Says He Is Not Retiring Despite Final Tour- Van Halen's 40th Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio- Late Metallica Star's Hometown 'Cliff Burton Day'- more

Ozzy Osbourne Announces His First Legs Of Final Tour- The Eagles Add More Dates To North American Tour- Poison And Cheap Trick Announce North American Tour- more

AC/DC Reportedly To Record And Tour With Axl Rose- A Perfect Circle Announce Long Awaited New Album- Paul Simon Announces Farewell Tour- 6th Annual Metallica Night- more

Page Too:
Travis Scott Makes Guilty Plea To Disorderly Conduct Charge- Migos Take Things Literally In Alternative 'Stir Fry' Video- Big Sean Announces North American Tour- more

Ed Sheeran Adds New Stadium Tour Dates- Willie Nelson Cancels More Tour Dates Due To Health- Kendrick Lamar And SZA Releases 'All the Stars' Video- Backstreet Boys- more

Man Arrested For Lana Del Rey Kidnapping Plot- Justin Timberlake Talks Prince Tribute During Super Bowl Halftime Show- Nas Performs 'Illmatic' With Orchestra- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Says He Is Not Retiring Despite Final Tour

Van Halen's 40th Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio

Late Metallica Star's Hometown Proclaims 'Cliff Burton Day'

Five Finger Death Punch and Shinedown Announce Spring Tour

New Move Made In Steely Dan Ownership Lawsuit

Beatles The Worst Musicians In The World Claims Quincy Jones

Alter Bridge's Myles Kennedy Announces Solo Tour

MGMT Go Retro To The Big '80s With 'Me and Michael'

Ozzy Osbourne Announces His First Legs Of Final Tour

The Eagles Add More Dates To North American Tour

Poison And Cheap Trick Announce North American Tour

Smashing Pumpkins Reunion Confirmed Via Leaked Photo?

Queen And Adam Lambert Announce Summer Tour

Metallica Release Live Video For Black Album Classic

David Bowie's 'Space Oddity' Launched Toward Mars By SpaceX

Sting and Shaggy Release 'Don't Make Me Wait' Video

• more

Page Too News Stories
Travis Scott Makes Guilty Plea To Disorderly Conduct Charge

Migos Take Things Literally In Alternative 'Stir Fry' Video

Big Sean Announces North American Tour

Taylor Swift Teams With Ed Sheeran In Funny Candid Clip

Singled Out: Felix and the Future's Karen

Drake Surprises Shoppers By Buying Them Groceries

Selena Gomez Talks Social Media, Mental Health and More

Stranger Things Millie Bobby Brown Does Her Own 'Carpool Karaoke'

Ed Sheeran Adds New North American Stadium Tour Dates

Willie Nelson Cancels More Tour Dates Due To Health

Kendrick Lamar And SZA Releases 'All the Stars' Video

Backstreet Boys Extend Las Vegas Residency

Keith Urban Invites Chris Janson to Join the Grand Ole Opry

Singled Out: Aesthetic Perfection's Ebb And Flow

Calvin Harris And PartyNextDoor Team For 'Nuh Ready Nuh Ready'

Julia Michaels Releases 'Heaven' Video for 'Fifty Shades Freed'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled

Straw Family - Family Matters

Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled

Joe Perry - Sweetzerland Manifesto

Ten Ton Man - Dangerous Women & A Desperate Man

Cindy Wilson - Change

Luca Bash - Keys of Mine

Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed

Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO

Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo

Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again

MorleyView Micki Free

Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions

John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.