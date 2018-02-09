Calvin Harris And PartyNextDoor Reveal 'Nuh Ready Nuh Ready'

02-09-2018

.

(Radio.com) Calvin Harris is back, and he's got PartyNextDoor as his plus-one for a brand new track that introduces a new sound for Harris and can be streamed online. Harris and the Canadian R&b crooner unite on "Nuh Ready Nuh Ready," a percolating club track that combines Caribbean-by-way-of-Toronto island vibes with classic U.K. dubstep aesthetics. Listen to "Nuh Ready Nuh Ready," which does contain explicit lyrics, and hear Calvin Harris' new sound here.

