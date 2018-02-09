|
Drake Donates $50,000 To Homeless Shelter In Miami
.
(Radio.com) Drake continues to spread the love throughout Miami, Florida. The rapper's most recent charitable move was a donation of $50,000 to a Florida homeless shelter for women and children. In addition to the cash, he brought toys and games for the kids and $150 Target gift cards for women living in the facility, reports Billboard. The nonprofit organization, Lotus Village, said Drake dropped by on February 6 to offer support to families who moved into their new shelter last week. The shelter hopes to raise $25 million to be able to provide more services to its residents and become a model for other homeless facilities around the country. The shelter for woman and children currently offers a community clinic, children's wellness center, yoga and a Zen garden. Read more here.
In addition to the cash, he brought toys and games for the kids and $150 Target gift cards for women living in the facility, reports Billboard. The nonprofit organization, Lotus Village, said Drake dropped by on February 6 to offer support to families who moved into their new shelter last week.
The shelter hopes to raise $25 million to be able to provide more services to its residents and become a model for other homeless facilities around the country. The shelter for woman and children currently offers a community clinic, children's wellness center, yoga and a Zen garden. Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• KISS May Continue Without Paul Stanley
• Special All Star David Bowie Tribute To Air Today
• Smashing Pumpkins Finish Recording New Reunion Album
• Jimi Hendrix Producer Eddie Kramer Talks Forthcoming Album
• Singled Out: Storytown's I Am More Than This
• Thirty Seconds to Mars Announce Tour and Album Release Date
• Pearl Jam Star Scores Elvis Presley Documentary
• Johnny Cash: Forever Words All-Star Album Artists Announced
• Depeche Mode Announce New North American Tour Dates
• Albert Hammond Jr. Recruits 'Mr. Robot' Star For 'Muted Beatings' Video
• The Cars Expand Shake It Up and Heartbeat City For Reissues
• Ozzy Osbourne Says He Is Not Retiring Despite Final Tour
• Van Halen's 40th Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio
• Late Metallica Star's Hometown Proclaims 'Cliff Burton Day'
• Five Finger Death Punch and Shinedown Announce Spring Tour
• Justin Timberlake Video Director Talks Innovative Clip
• Jennifer Lopez Confirms Collaboration With Cardi B
• T-Pain Reacts To Quincy Jones' Attack Over Michael Jackson Cover
• Dierks Bentley Announces New 'Desert Sun' Clothing Line
• Drake Donates $50,000 To Homeless Shelter In Miami
• Calvin Harris And PartyNextDoor Reveal 'Nuh Ready Nuh Ready'
• Darius Rucker Talks Guitars Including His Rockin' Flying V
• Kanye West's Childhood Home To Get 'Heart Bombed' For Valentine's Day
• Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard's Baby Girl Video Goes Online
• Will Smith Spoofs His Son Jaden's 'Icon' Video
• Britney Spears Reveals Her Son's Secret Musical Talent
• Meghan Trainor And James Corden Film 'Sexy Slow-Mo' Video
• Chance The Rapper, Dwayne Wade Making Basketball Documentary
• James Bay Talks 'Wild Love' And His Most Unpredictable Dream-Collaboration
• Maroon 5 Recruit Bay Watch Star For Surreal 'Wait' Video
• Channel Dark - El Wire Pacifier
• Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled
• Straw Family - Family Matters
• Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled
• Joe Perry - Sweetzerland Manifesto
• Ten Ton Man - Dangerous Women & A Desperate Man
• Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed
• Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO
• Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo
• Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again
• Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.