Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard's Baby Girl Video Goes Online

The country music couple welcomed daughter Olivia Rose on Dec. 23 of last year in Nashville, the little bundle of joy weighing 7 lbs., 13 oz. She measured 19¼ inches long.

Ealier this week (Feb. 6), Hubbard shared a heartwarming video of his wife cajoling baby Olivia to smile for daddy, and it could very well be the cutest thing you see all day. Revel in the baby magic here.