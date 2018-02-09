Jennifer Lopez Confirms Collaboration With Cardi B

She guested on Bruno Mars' delightful "Finesse" remix and shared a Migos track with Nicki Minaj. And now, Jennifer Lopez has confirmed that Cardi will appear on her song "Dinero."

"I feel like you already know that I collaborated with Cardi B… I do have a record coming out with her and it's coming out soon," she told Latina.com. "The name of the song is 'Dinero.' I don't know what the video is going to be yet, but we'll see what we come up with."

When Lopez headlined the Calibash festival in January, she played a snippet of the song -- which she shared on Instagram. Read more here.