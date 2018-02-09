Johnny Cash: Forever Words All-Star Album Artists Announced

The album came together after Cash's children, John Carter and Rosanne Cash discovered a "monstrous amassment" of material written by their father that had never seen the light of day.

John Carter Cash and fellow producer Steve Berkowitz put together a studio band to record music, and inviting a cavalcade of stars to handle the vocals: Chris Cornell, Ruston Kelly & Kacey Musgraves, Rosanne Cash, Alison Krauss & Union Station, Brad Paisley, Kris Kristofferson & Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Elvis Costello, and more.

"Determining the artist for each song was truly a matter of the heart," John Carter Cash said in a press statement. "I picked the artists who are most connected with my father, who had a personal story that was connected with Dad. It became an exciting endeavor to go through these works, to put them together and present them to different people who could finish them in a way that I believed that Dad would have wanted."

