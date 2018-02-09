Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Pearl Jam Star Scores Elvis Presley Documentary
02-09-2018
.
Elvis

(Radio.com) You can't make an Elvis Presley documentary without a killer catalog of career-defining music. As HBO prepares for the release of Thom Zimny's Elvis Presley: The Searcher, more has been revealed about the soundtrack, which comes out April 6.

The film will feature "Presley hits and alternate mixes," as well as an original score composed by Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready reports Rolling Stone. The soundtrack includes McCready's score, Elvis classics and rarities.

Bonus content includes a Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers cover of "Wooden Heart" and a collection of R&B, country and gospel music that inspired Elvis' musical style.

The release will be available in various formats: digital, CD, double-vinyl, and a triple-CD deluxe edition featuring additional music. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Elvis Music, DVDs, Books and more

Elvis T-shirts and Posters

More Elvis News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Pearl Jam Star Scores Elvis Presley Documentary

Elvis Costello's 'Alison' Stripped-Down On 'Jimmy Kimmel'

Britney Spears Celebrates Her Birthday With Elvis Presley Cover

Elvis Costello, Dr. John and Trombone Shorty Tribute Fats Domino

Elvis Costello And Bonnie Raitt Remember Tom Petty

Elvis Presley's Grave Now Requires A Toll

Elvis Presley's Early Recordings The Focus Of New Box Set

Wilco Cover Elvis Costello's Peace, Love and Understanding

Beck Covers Elvis Hit 'Can't Help Falling In Love'

Paul McCartney Releasing Limited Edition Demos With Elvis Costello


More Stories for Elvis

Elvis Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Eagles' Vince Gill Discusses Being Sexually Assaulted As A Child- KISS May Continue Without Paul Stanley- Special All Star David Bowie Tribute To Air Today- Smashing Pumpkins- more

Ozzy Osbourne Announces His First Legs Of Final Tour- The Eagles Add More Dates To North American Tour- Poison And Cheap Trick Announce North American Tour- more

AC/DC Reportedly To Record And Tour With Axl Rose- A Perfect Circle Announce Long Awaited New Album- Paul Simon Announces Farewell Tour- 6th Annual Metallica Night- more

Page Too:
Nick Carter Rape Accuser Files Police Report- Justin Timberlake Video Director Talks Innovative Clip- Jennifer Lopez Confirms Collaboration With Cardi B- more

Ed Sheeran Adds New Stadium Tour Dates- Willie Nelson Cancels More Tour Dates Due To Health- Kendrick Lamar And SZA Releases 'All the Stars' Video- Backstreet Boys- more

Man Arrested For Lana Del Rey Kidnapping Plot- Justin Timberlake Talks Prince Tribute During Super Bowl Halftime Show- Nas Performs 'Illmatic' With Orchestra- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Eagles' Vince Gill Discusses Being Sexually Assaulted As A Child

KISS May Continue Without Paul Stanley

Special All Star David Bowie Tribute To Air Today

Smashing Pumpkins Finish Recording New Reunion Album

Jimi Hendrix Producer Eddie Kramer Talks Forthcoming Album

Singled Out: Storytown's I Am More Than This

Thirty Seconds to Mars Announce Tour and Album Release Date

Pearl Jam Star Scores Elvis Presley Documentary

Johnny Cash: Forever Words All-Star Album Artists Announced

Depeche Mode Announce New North American Tour Dates

Albert Hammond Jr. Recruits 'Mr. Robot' Star For 'Muted Beatings' Video

The Cars Expand Shake It Up and Heartbeat City For Reissues

Ozzy Osbourne Says He Is Not Retiring Despite Final Tour

Van Halen's 40th Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio

Late Metallica Star's Hometown Proclaims 'Cliff Burton Day'

Five Finger Death Punch and Shinedown Announce Spring Tour

• more

Page Too News Stories
Nick Carter Rape Accuser Files Police Report

Justin Timberlake Video Director Talks Innovative Clip

Jennifer Lopez Confirms Collaboration With Cardi B

T-Pain Reacts To Quincy Jones' Attack Over Michael Jackson Cover

Dierks Bentley Announces New 'Desert Sun' Clothing Line

Drake Donates $50,000 To Homeless Shelter In Miami

Calvin Harris And PartyNextDoor Reveal 'Nuh Ready Nuh Ready'

Darius Rucker Talks Guitars Including His Rockin' Flying V

Kanye West's Childhood Home To Get 'Heart Bombed' For Valentine's Day

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard's Baby Girl Video Goes Online

Will Smith Spoofs His Son Jaden's 'Icon' Video

Britney Spears Reveals Her Son's Secret Musical Talent

Meghan Trainor And James Corden Film 'Sexy Slow-Mo' Video

Chance The Rapper, Dwayne Wade Making Basketball Documentary

James Bay Talks 'Wild Love' And His Most Unpredictable Dream-Collaboration

Maroon 5 Recruit Bay Watch Star For Surreal 'Wait' Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Channel Dark - El Wire Pacifier

Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled

Straw Family - Family Matters

Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled

Joe Perry - Sweetzerland Manifesto

Ten Ton Man - Dangerous Women & A Desperate Man

Cindy Wilson - Change

Luca Bash - Keys of Mine

Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed

Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO

Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo

Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again

MorleyView Micki Free

Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.