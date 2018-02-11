Blacktop Mojo Release 'Underneath' Video

The new clip was filmed live at Audioworx Studios in Palestine, TX, the Drew McCuistion filmed video features front-man Matt James and lead guitarist Ryan Kiefer performing an acoustic version of the track.

Drummer Nathan Gillis had this to say about the meaning behind the song, "I've seen firsthand how bitterness and anger can destroy a person from the inside out. This song is about that, but also saying 'I understand what happened, and I'm sorry you went through the painful things that brought you to this point' Keep your heart free , forgive people even if they don't deserve it." Watch the video here.