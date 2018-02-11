Diddy Explains 'Diddy Crop' that Deleted French Montana, Fabolous

Recently he shared an image on Instagram which seemed to edit French Montana and Fabolous out of a shot with Diddy, Kendrick Lamar and JAY-Z. "3 Kings! 3 GREAT FRIENDS! Love you guys. #BlackGreatness," he captioned the photo. "5 Kings! 5 GREAT FRIENDS!" was not the caption Diddy had in mind, so two had to get the chop -- or, rather, the crop.

During an appearance on Ellen, Diddy blamed his photography editor for the shady mix-up. "Sometimes my photography editor, he doesn't let me know when he's taking people out of the pictures," he said. "There were people that were taken away that didn't deserve to be taken away." Read more here.