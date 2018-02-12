Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Prince's Family Denied Investigative Death Data By Authorities
02-12-2018
.
Prince

(Radio.com) There is a messy battle brewing between Prince's family and the Carver County attorney's office in Minnesota. The music icon died in his Paisley Park estate on April 21, 2016, of an accidental opioid overdose.

The office is objecting to a motion by Prince's family in Carver County District Court seeking an order that would compel the release of all law enforcement and medical examiner information related to the death of the legendary musician (via Chanhassen Villager).

The reason for the denial: the information is part of an ongoing criminal investigation surrounding Prince's death. "First, because the law enforcement data collected by the Carver County Sheriff's Office remains under active investigation, the data is classified by law as confidential data.

"This confidential law enforcement data remains confidential until the Carver County Attorney makes the decision to charge or decline any criminal charge," the office said via a press statement. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

