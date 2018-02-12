|
Robert Plant Celebrates Tour With New Live Video
(hennemusic) Robert Plant has released a live video performance of the title track to his latest album, "Carry Fire", in sync with the launch of a brief North American tour. The 3-week run of theaters opens in Raleigh, NC on February 9, with shows wrapping up in Los Angeles on March 2. Directed by Ryan Mackfall, the clip captures the rocker and his band The Sensational Space Shifters during a November 30, 2017 show at the O2 Apollo in Manchester, England as part of a sold-out fall UK trek in support of the record. "Carry Fire" features guest appearances by Albanian cellist Redi Hasa, renowned viola and fiddle player Seth Lakeman, and Pretenders singer Chrissie Hynde. Plant was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the UK Americana Music Association as part of their 2018 awards event in London on February 1. Watch the video and see the tour dates here.
Plant was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the UK Americana Music Association as part of their 2018 awards event in London on February 1. Watch the video and see the tour dates here.
