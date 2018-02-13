Camila Cabello Previews 'Never Be The Same' Video

The former Fifth Harmony singer has established herself as a powerful solo force, and the video for her latest single "Never Be The Same" could extend her successful run. Camila shared a teaser for the black-and-white video via Instagram and it seems like it will be a raw, sultry clip.

In the snippet, Camila is pictured in close-up, running her hands through her hair while the bass line of the song throbs away. Her video for "Havana" told a complete story in technicolor, cinematic form. It looks like "Never Be The Same" will be a more abstract, sophisticated concept. We'll just have to wait and see. Watch the teaser here.