Chris Cornell Featured On Forthcoming Johnny Cash Album
02-13-2018
.
Chris Cornell

(Gibson) Previously undiscovered poems and lyrics written by Johnny Cash have been turned into a new collaborative album titled Johnny Cash: Forever Words, with one new track from late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell.

Johnny Cash: Forever Words is released on April 6 via Sony's Legacy Recordings and will feature Ruston Kelly & Kacey Musgraves, Rosanne Cash, Alison Krauss & Union Station, Kris Kristofferson & Willie Nelson, Brad Paisley, John Mellencamp, Carlene Carter, Elvis Costello, The Jayhawks and the late Chris Cornell.

Johnny Cash's son John Carter Cash acted as a co-producer on this new collaborative album and describes it as a "monstrous amassment" of undiscovered material from The Man In Black.

The track "You Never Knew My Mind" is sung and performed by Chris Cornell as one of the artist's last-ever solo recordings. This track will be released almost 21 years after Cash covered Soundgarden's "Rusty Cage" for his American Recordings-era album, Unchained. Cash wasn't particularly a Soundgarden fan, though: for that Unchained recording, producer Rick Rubin thought it would be a good song for Cash to cover, but re-recorded it first in a more palatable form for Cash to consider. Read more here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

