Chris Stapleton's 'Tennessee Whiskey' Given Unexpected Makeover

Kourtney White recently posted a video of herself beside her cousin, Kenyetta Gray, covering the country song and within a week the video has amassed 13 million views. The success of their cover is something that surprised the two women, who tell Radio.com they are big country music fans and never expected the song to get as much attention as it did.

White and Gray both sing gospel and R&B music and this is evident on their powerful performance of Stapleton's recent hit. While White sings lead on the track and her booming vocals impress, Gray chimes in on the chorus with impeccable harmonizes. Watch their reinterpretation of the song on Facebook here.