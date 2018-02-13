Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

D'arcy Wretzky Speaks Out About Smashing Pumpkins Reunion
02-13-2018
.
Smashing Pumpkins

(Radio.com) The Smashing Pumpkins reunion just keeps getting messier. With the worst-kept secret in rock of Billy Corgan getting the original lineup back together, rumors have been swirling regarding the bass player.

Fans have been eager to see original bassist, D'arcy Wretzky return to the fold, but hopes were dashed when she recently shared that she would not be involved.

Now, Wretzky has revealed that not only won't she be involved, but that Corgan had offered an invitation which he quickly rescinded. Wretzky went deeper into the behind-the-scenes madness surrounding the Smashing Pumpkins 'reunion' in a new interview where she shared alleged text messages between herself and Corgan.

In the interview, Wretzky said that Corgan maintained a dialogue with her throughout the process, at first claiming that the recent Rick Rubin recording sessions did not include original guitarist, James Iha, and that his involvement would be "a little but not the whole thing."

Corgan went on to tell Wretzky that her role in the reunion was more of a timing issue that needed to be worked out. 'As far as you not being involved, there was never any decision to shut you out, or make you not welcome. It's more about getting on the same page with [the] tour first and then the necessity of the song came up," Corgan told her. 'So focus on [the] tour and I think we can find the right way to have you involved. I know speaking with Jimmy, he wants you involved so that the tour is the best thing we can all give the fans and build for the future."

Wretzky claims that she was presented with a contract offer that was also extended to Iha and Chamberlin. A month after all four parties agreed on the terms, Corgan suddenly turned tail on Wretzky, telling her, "Well, that wasn't a real offer." Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

