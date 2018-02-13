|
Jack White Shares His Hope For Rock's Future
.
(Radio.com) With rock music no longer the cultural influencer it once was, Jack White says hope is not lost. 'Rock and roll needs an injection of some new, young blood to really just knock everybody dead right now," the Detroit rocker explained in a new interview with the Kevin & Bean Show on KROQ-FM in Los Angeles. "I think it's brewing. It's brewing and brewing and it's about to happen. I think that it's good," White continued. 'Since rock and roll's inception, every 10 or 12 years there's a breath of fresh air and a new injection of some sort of what you could I guess call punk attitude or something like that. A wildness. "Things get crazy and then they get crazy for a couple years, then they kind of get subtle, and then you gotta wait for the next wave to come through and get people really excited and screaming about it again," he added. White called to talk about his upcoming album, Boarding House Reach, explaining how he assembled the disparate set of musicians who appear on the record. "In New York, I asked Q-Tip who was the best drummer in New York, he said 'Louis Cato,' so that was good enough for me. On and on it went on like that," he revealed of the process. "It could have been a big disaster. I was well prepared to show up and after a day and say, 'You know, it's just not working out. We tried.' But it was wonderful. Everyone was absolutely amazing. I got incredibly lucky." Listen to the full interview here.
