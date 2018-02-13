|
Jason Aldean Releases Three-Part 'You Make It Easy' Video
.
(Radio.com) Jason Aldean is kicking off his eighth studio album, Rearview Town, in a big way. The country star is promoting the lead single, "You Make It Easy," with, not one, not two, but three videos that cumulatively tell a complete story. Aldean released Episode 1 of "You Make It Easy" in the wee hours of February 12. During the five-minute clip, viewers are introduced to the lead character in the story. The video begins with a guy (Luke Benward) trying to start his stalled truck at a stop sign. After several failed attempts, he turns the key again and the engine revs to life. As he starts to pull out, he doesn't see another truck. The two vehicles collide and the main character's truck somersaults down the road. Then, part one of the mini-movie goes into flashback mode, as the driver's past flashes before his eyes. He's shown in bed with his girl, Grace and the lyrics of the song come to life as the character faces possible death: 'Like a rainy Sunday morning makes me want to stay in bed twisted up all day long." Pillow fights and a romantic bubble bath ensue before the video cuts back to real life and the man is screaming for Grace and trying his best to escape. Check out all three episodes here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
