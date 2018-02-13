|
Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make New Album Following Final Tour
.
Ozzy Osbourne may be retiring from epic world tours but the metal icon has no plans of giving up music, telling Rolling Stone in a new interview that he hopes to release a new album. The Black Sabbath frontman announced the initial dates for a long final trek last week that will be called No More Tours 2 and will last into 2020. When asked what he plans to do following the trek, he told the publication, "I'd like to make an album. I'll be doing gigs from time to time. I just know I won't be touring anymore." In a follow-up question he was asked about previous comments that he made about having 8 or 9 new song ideas already. He responded, "I've just got to sit down and work them out. There's never enough time in this house." He was asked if he would have time to work on them while on tour and he said, "When I'm on the road, when I take a day off, I should try to rest my voice, so it's not a good idea to go and start singing and writing songs. But I've done that in the past." Read the full interview here.
