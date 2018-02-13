Rapper Anderson Paak Reveals Radiohead Influence

Since then, Anderson Paak's star has grown bigger and brighter and now he's part of the voices heard in a new documentary called Word Is Bond that "examines the transformative power of lyrics in the world of hip-hop music." Directed by Sacha Jenkins, the documentary features interviews with rappers like Nas, Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, Jadakiss, Tech N9ne, Rapsody and Paak, who, in a new trailer discusses early plans for his music: "When I was really trying to write music, I thought I was gonna be an MC. I thought I was gonna be a gangsta rapper, I was influenced by Snoop and Dre. There was nothing bigger than that."

Paak has since added more colors to his sonic palette however, as he reveals how he filters varied influences into his music, saying, "I love Radiohead's stuff. I like sad white boy music, too. That stuff is all important to me, and it all goes into my artistry, but it's coming from a hip-hop perspective."