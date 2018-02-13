Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Rush's Alex Lifeson Records Epic Track With Fu Manchu
02-13-2018
.
Fu Manchu

(Gibson) Fu Manchu have brought in Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson to add "awesome riffs" to their epic 18-minute track "Il Mostro Atomico", featured on new album Clone Of The Universe.

Fu Manchu's vocalist and guitarist Scott Hill has explained to Rolling Stone: "We recorded the full song in one take. After listening to the song with all the effects and noises, drummer Scott Reeder asked me to try four lines of words in about the exact middle of the song.

"I went home that night and wrote the four lines and they fit perfectly. Then we got word that Alex Lifeson agreed to play some guitar on the song. Holy sh*t! We sent him the song and said to play whatever and wherever he wanted to. He sent back the song with awesome riffs, sci-fi effects and even some pick slides! He made the song 10,000,000 times cooler and better. Can't wait to play this 18 minute song live!"

Lifeson adds: "In the summer of 2017, I was approached by the band to add some guitar to the tracks they'd already recorded for Il Mostro. "I'd known of Fu Manchu for many years and thought that it would be a fun project to work on, as I typically come from another guitar direction and welcomed the challenge to do something a little different.

"The track was already quite dense with a riffy guitar presence and it forced me to think in terms of rhythm, ambience and edge. I really had a lot of fun and my only regret is I had a few other conflicting projects that didn't allow me the time to spend on filling in more space." Read more here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

