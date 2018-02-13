Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Singled Out: Sleepwar's Thousand Different Faces
02-13-2018
.
Sleepwar

Phoenix indie rockers Sleepwar just released their debut EP "When We Were" and to celebrate we have asked Tim and James to tell us about the single "Thousand Different Faces." Here is the story:

Tim: The opening synth riff was something that I did a long time ago, I think 2010. I still have that old demo somewhere on my computer. When we started Sleepwar, I went through old stuff to see if there was anything I could salvage from the past that would be of worth to us. The synth riff always interested me so I left it in a folder to be explored later.

James: Thousand Different Faces at its core is about hypocrisy. The man in the story is an actor, a person playing a part, but who is not and does not know how to be truly sincere. He is hurting those closest to him without realizing it. The interesting part is that this person may be the one hurting the most.

He is trying to be everything to everyone and only makes one exception, which is to ignore the relationship to the woman he tries to love. He tries to impress her by doing all the wrong things. The guy is a chameleon and knows how to put up a front. He builds a life of lies and finally gets caught and in getting caught a story of redemption emerges.

Tim: That's interesting because when I first started re-exploring synths and this riff came up, I was actually writing for what in my mind would be a totally different project. I wanted my ex-girlfriend to be the singer of this project and that never came to be. I had this idea to be a small 3 piece like The XX or something similar. I wanted her to be something she was not, and in doing so was probably hurting her, the relationship, and was being disingenuous to myself.

James: The song starts off with this girl who is approaching life in a completely new way. She is strong, brave, and leaving her ex behind because she has shattered his lies and saw who he actually was. She is letting go and doing so in a way where the world is supporting her every move and in freeing herself of the damage, she walks away somewhat damaged herself.

By the time the chorus hits, it's a clear accusation of emotional abandonment and the worst part is that the guy who is hurting her has no idea what the hell he is doing. It is his fault and he is a troubled guy, but he is unaware of the pain his hypocrisy is causing because he is a good actor and knows how to play his part. If only someone who had some wisdom or power could intervene and hold these two people together. If only love was enough, but sometimes pain has to be the great motivator to change us.
Instead of hiding behind a thousand different masks, maybe we can wear the faces of thousands of people that our lives might influence by trying to simply put ourselves in their position. Empathy and hypocrisy. Yeah, I guess the song is about both of those things.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself with a free download right here!

advertisement

Sleepwar Music, DVDs, Books and more

Sleepwar T-shirts and Posters

More Sleepwar News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Singled Out: Sleepwar's Thousand Different Faces


More Stories for Sleepwar

Sleepwar Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Judas Priest Legend Battling Parkinson's Disease- Metallica's James Hetfield Lands Key Role In Ted Bundy Movie- Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make New Album After Final Tour- more

Guns N' Roses Star To Play Appetite Album In Full On Tour- Mr. Big's Pat Torpey Dead At 64- Prince's Family Denied Investigative Death Data By Authorities- Robert Plant- more

Eagles' Vince Gill Discusses Being Sexually Assaulted As A Child- KISS May Continue Without Paul Stanley- Special All Star David Bowie Tribute To Air Today- Smashing Pumpkins- more

Page Too:
Kendrick Lamar Accused Of Artwork Theft- Bruno Mars And Cardi B Announce '24K Magic' Tour Dates- Camila Cabello Previews 'Never Be The Same' Video- Jason Aldean- more

Fergie Addresses Quentin Tarantino Biting Incident- Taylor Swift And Ed Sheeran Release 'Endgame' Behind-the-Scenes Video- Drake Guests On BlocBoy JB's New Track- more

Nick Carter Rape Accuser Files Police Report- Justin Timberlake Video Director Talks Innovative Clip- Jennifer Lopez Confirms Collaboration With Cardi B- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Singled Out: Sleepwar's Thousand Different Faces

Metallica's James Hetfield Lands Key Role In New Ted Bundy Movie

Judas Priest Legend Battling Parkinson's Disease

Metallica's James Hetfield Lands Key Role In Ted Bundy Movie

Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make New Album Following Final Tour

Rush's Alex Lifeson Records Epic Track With Fu Manchu

D'arcy Wretzky Speaks Out About Smashing Pumpkins Reunion

Steve Miller Band Announce 50th Anniversary Tour With Peter Frampton

The Doors Release Video Of Classic Song Performance

Brian Setzer Announces Rockabilly Riot Summer Tour

Black Stone Cherry Stream Song From Forthcoming Album

Chris Cornell Featured On Forthcoming Johnny Cash Album

Jack White Shares His Hope For Rock's Future

The National Soundtracking A New Theater Play

Rapper Anderson Paak Reveals Radiohead Influence

Buckethead Explains His Paul Gilbert Connection

• more

Page Too News Stories
Kendrick Lamar Accused Of Artwork Theft

Bruno Mars And Cardi B Announce '24K Magic' Tour Dates

Camila Cabello Previews 'Never Be The Same' Video

Jason Aldean Releases Three-Part 'You Make It Easy' Video

Niall Horan Releases Animated 'On The Loose' Lyric Video

Shawn Mendes Promises New Album Coming 'Soon'

Kelly Clarkson Goes Behind The Scenes Of Next Song

Vance Joy Announces North American Tour

Travis Scott Given Key To His Texas Hometown

Marshmello Releases 'Spotlight' Video Tribute To Lil Peep

Chris Stapleton's 'Tennessee Whiskey' Given Unexpected Makeover

Fergie Addresses Quentin Tarantino Biting Incident

Taylor Swift And Ed Sheeran Release 'Endgame' Behind-the-Scenes Video

Drake Guests On BlocBoy JB's New Track and Video

Justin Timberlake Surprises Super Bowl 'Selfie Kid'

Kelsea Ballerini Shares Romantic Honeymoon Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Saxon - Thunderbolt

Channel Dark - El Wire Pacifier

Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled

Straw Family - Family Matters

Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled

Joe Perry - Sweetzerland Manifesto

Ten Ton Man - Dangerous Women & A Desperate Man

Cindy Wilson - Change

Luca Bash - Keys of Mine

Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed

Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO

Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo

Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again

MorleyView Micki Free

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.