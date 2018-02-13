|
Singled Out: Sleepwar's Thousand Different Faces
.
Phoenix indie rockers Sleepwar just released their debut EP "When We Were" and to celebrate we have asked Tim and James to tell us about the single "Thousand Different Faces." Here is the story: Tim: The opening synth riff was something that I did a long time ago, I think 2010. I still have that old demo somewhere on my computer. When we started Sleepwar, I went through old stuff to see if there was anything I could salvage from the past that would be of worth to us. The synth riff always interested me so I left it in a folder to be explored later. James: Thousand Different Faces at its core is about hypocrisy. The man in the story is an actor, a person playing a part, but who is not and does not know how to be truly sincere. He is hurting those closest to him without realizing it. The interesting part is that this person may be the one hurting the most. He is trying to be everything to everyone and only makes one exception, which is to ignore the relationship to the woman he tries to love. He tries to impress her by doing all the wrong things. The guy is a chameleon and knows how to put up a front. He builds a life of lies and finally gets caught and in getting caught a story of redemption emerges. Tim: That's interesting because when I first started re-exploring synths and this riff came up, I was actually writing for what in my mind would be a totally different project. I wanted my ex-girlfriend to be the singer of this project and that never came to be. I had this idea to be a small 3 piece like The XX or something similar. I wanted her to be something she was not, and in doing so was probably hurting her, the relationship, and was being disingenuous to myself. James: The song starts off with this girl who is approaching life in a completely new way. She is strong, brave, and leaving her ex behind because she has shattered his lies and saw who he actually was. She is letting go and doing so in a way where the world is supporting her every move and in freeing herself of the damage, she walks away somewhat damaged herself. By the time the chorus hits, it's a clear accusation of emotional abandonment and the worst part is that the guy who is hurting her has no idea what the hell he is doing. It is his fault and he is a troubled guy, but he is unaware of the pain his hypocrisy is causing because he is a good actor and knows how to play his part. If only someone who had some wisdom or power could intervene and hold these two people together. If only love was enough, but sometimes pain has to be the great motivator to change us. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself with a free download right here!
Tim: The opening synth riff was something that I did a long time ago, I think 2010. I still have that old demo somewhere on my computer. When we started Sleepwar, I went through old stuff to see if there was anything I could salvage from the past that would be of worth to us. The synth riff always interested me so I left it in a folder to be explored later.
James: Thousand Different Faces at its core is about hypocrisy. The man in the story is an actor, a person playing a part, but who is not and does not know how to be truly sincere. He is hurting those closest to him without realizing it. The interesting part is that this person may be the one hurting the most.
He is trying to be everything to everyone and only makes one exception, which is to ignore the relationship to the woman he tries to love. He tries to impress her by doing all the wrong things. The guy is a chameleon and knows how to put up a front. He builds a life of lies and finally gets caught and in getting caught a story of redemption emerges.
Tim: That's interesting because when I first started re-exploring synths and this riff came up, I was actually writing for what in my mind would be a totally different project. I wanted my ex-girlfriend to be the singer of this project and that never came to be. I had this idea to be a small 3 piece like The XX or something similar. I wanted her to be something she was not, and in doing so was probably hurting her, the relationship, and was being disingenuous to myself.
James: The song starts off with this girl who is approaching life in a completely new way. She is strong, brave, and leaving her ex behind because she has shattered his lies and saw who he actually was. She is letting go and doing so in a way where the world is supporting her every move and in freeing herself of the damage, she walks away somewhat damaged herself.
By the time the chorus hits, it's a clear accusation of emotional abandonment and the worst part is that the guy who is hurting her has no idea what the hell he is doing. It is his fault and he is a troubled guy, but he is unaware of the pain his hypocrisy is causing because he is a good actor and knows how to play his part. If only someone who had some wisdom or power could intervene and hold these two people together. If only love was enough, but sometimes pain has to be the great motivator to change us.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself with a free download right here!
• Metallica's James Hetfield Lands Key Role In New Ted Bundy Movie
• Judas Priest Legend Battling Parkinson's Disease
• Metallica's James Hetfield Lands Key Role In Ted Bundy Movie
• Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make New Album Following Final Tour
• Rush's Alex Lifeson Records Epic Track With Fu Manchu
• D'arcy Wretzky Speaks Out About Smashing Pumpkins Reunion
• Steve Miller Band Announce 50th Anniversary Tour With Peter Frampton
• The Doors Release Video Of Classic Song Performance
• Brian Setzer Announces Rockabilly Riot Summer Tour
• Black Stone Cherry Stream Song From Forthcoming Album
• Chris Cornell Featured On Forthcoming Johnny Cash Album
• Jack White Shares His Hope For Rock's Future
• The National Soundtracking A New Theater Play
• Rapper Anderson Paak Reveals Radiohead Influence
• Buckethead Explains His Paul Gilbert Connection
• Bruno Mars And Cardi B Announce '24K Magic' Tour Dates
• Camila Cabello Previews 'Never Be The Same' Video
• Jason Aldean Releases Three-Part 'You Make It Easy' Video
• Niall Horan Releases Animated 'On The Loose' Lyric Video
• Shawn Mendes Promises New Album Coming 'Soon'
• Kelly Clarkson Goes Behind The Scenes Of Next Song
• Vance Joy Announces North American Tour
• Travis Scott Given Key To His Texas Hometown
• Marshmello Releases 'Spotlight' Video Tribute To Lil Peep
• Chris Stapleton's 'Tennessee Whiskey' Given Unexpected Makeover
• Fergie Addresses Quentin Tarantino Biting Incident
• Taylor Swift And Ed Sheeran Release 'Endgame' Behind-the-Scenes Video
• Drake Guests On BlocBoy JB's New Track and Video
• Justin Timberlake Surprises Super Bowl 'Selfie Kid'
• Kelsea Ballerini Shares Romantic Honeymoon Video
• Channel Dark - El Wire Pacifier
• Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled
• Straw Family - Family Matters
• Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled
• Joe Perry - Sweetzerland Manifesto
• Ten Ton Man - Dangerous Women & A Desperate Man
• Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed
• Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO
• Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo
• Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.