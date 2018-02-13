|
Steve Miller Band Announce 50th Anniversary Tour With Peter Frampton
.
(hennemusic) The Steve Miller Band has announced dates for a 50th Anniversary summer US tour with guest Peter Frampton. In addition to the two bands' respective sets, Frampton will join Miller onstage for mid-set jamming. The three-month run of mostly amphitheaters - similar to the pair's 2017 trek - will launch in Evansville, IN on June 12 and will wrap up with back-to-back dates in Woodinville, WA in late August. "Music is ethereal - it moves back and forth between the past and the future," says Miller. "I'm very excited to announce that 2018 is our 50th anniversary of recording and touring together as the Steve Miller Band, and we plan to travel between the psychedelic sixties through the future with a vengeance!" Tickets for the US dates will go on sale Friday, February 16 at 10 a.m. EST via Ticketmaster. See the dates here.
