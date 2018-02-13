The National Soundtracking A New Theater Play

To be fair, it's not the first time the various members of The National have branched out into less typical creative outlets. Guitarist Bryce Dessner has worked on ballets, film scores (notably with Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood) and collaborated with some of the world's most renowned composers. Frontman Matt Berninger explored his pop sensibilities with side project EL VY. The other Dessner in The National, Aaron, has produced albums for artists like Sharon Van Etten and currently curates three music festivals.

It's hardly surprising then to hear that their next project will be a new musical adaptation of the classic play Cyrano De Bergerac. The play, directed by Erica Schmidt, will feature music by Aaron and Bryce Dessner and lyrics by Berninger and his wife Carin Besser. The play will be staged from for a month starting on August 3, 2018 at Connecticut's Terris Theater. Read more here.