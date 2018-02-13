|
Travis Scott Given Key To His Texas Hometown
.
(Radio.com) Rapper Travis Scott was celebrated on Saturday (February 10), in his hometown of Missouri City, Texas, where it was named Travis Scott Day. Scott was honored in a ceremony in Texas by the city's mayor where he was awarded several plaques as well as the key to the city. During his acceptance speech, Scott revealed his hope to bring awareness to the community that raised him through his music. 'This is better than any award show I've ever been to," Scott said about his first-ever award. 'My only job is just to inspire kids to be the best they can be, to reach their ultimate height. Everybody has a dream and everybody can do it." Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
