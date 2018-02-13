Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Vance Joy Announces North American Tour
02-13-2018
.
Vance Joy

(Radio.com) Vance Joy fans, the time has come. The singer-songwriter has revealed a slew of North American tour dates in support of his forthcoming album, Nation of Two, due to drop Feb. 22.

The tour kicks off in Berkeley, CA, with dates scheduled through July 14, when he touches down in Birmingham, AL. Vance Joy is also slated to hit the festival circuit pretty hard this summer, with appearances at Coachella and Firefly among them.

Verified fan ticket registration is happening now through Wednesday, Feb. 14, at 10pm ET here. The fan presale is set for Monday, Feb. 19 at 10am local. See his full North American tour itinerary here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

