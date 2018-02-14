|
Gene Simmons Releasing Book About Rockers Who Died At 27
.
(Radio.com) Gene Simmons has a theory about "The 27 Club," and he's going to share it in a new book. 27: The Legend And Mythology Of The 27 Club, finds Simmons exploring the phenomenon of famous rock figures who passed away at the age of 27, including Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, Kurt Cobain and Amy Winehouse. "This is how the rumor of the '27 club'--the idea that there is something fateful, myth-worthy, or even cursed about turning 27--began," reads the book's synopsis on Amazon. "Why do we find ourselves obsessed with the untimely deaths of the famous and the infamous? Is the 27 club just a compelling urban legend? What does age 27 really mean for our most beautiful and damned?" Read more here.
"This is how the rumor of the '27 club'--the idea that there is something fateful, myth-worthy, or even cursed about turning 27--began," reads the book's synopsis on Amazon.
"Why do we find ourselves obsessed with the untimely deaths of the famous and the infamous? Is the 27 club just a compelling urban legend? What does age 27 really mean for our most beautiful and damned?" Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Metallica's Kirk Hammett Featured On New Michael Schenker Song
• Smashing Pumpkins Address D'arcy Wretzky Reunion Controversy
• Gene Simmons Releasing Book About Rockers Who Died At 27
• Tom Petty Rocks Beatles Classic For George Harrison Tribute
• Singled Out: Spider Rockets' Rip Your Heart Out
• Dave Matthews Talks New DMB Album
• My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult Announce Special Tour
• Myles Kennedy Previews His 'Devil On The Wall' Video
• Styx And Joan Jett Announce North American Summer Tour
• Pearl Jam's Mike McCready Makes Music with Foster Kids: Watch
• Razorwire Halo Stream New Song 'Sweat'
• Sleep Signals And Cold Kingdom Launching Tour Rito Supreme
• The Chimpz's Shawn Lyon Wants To Help Up and Coming Bands
• Singled Out: Sleepwar's Thousand Different Faces
• Metallica's James Hetfield Lands Key Role In New Ted Bundy Movie
• Willie Nelson Fighting Back After Battling Flu
• Victoria Beckham Addresses Spice Girls Reunion Speculation
• Demi Lovato Says Arena Tour Will be 'Up Close and Personal'
• Kendrick Lamar Bans Photography At His Concerts
• Cardi B And Offset On Chris Jeday's 'Ahora Dice' Remix
• Taylor Swift Shares Selfie from 'Repu-hearsals'
• Alice Merton Reveals U.S. Tour Dates With Vance Joy
• Rita Ora Cast With Ryan Reynolds In 'Pokcmon' Movie
• Kelsea Ballerini Does A Moon Bounce With Husband Morgan Evans
• Chance the Rapper's New Basketball Documentary Trailer Released
• Meek Mill Gets Support From Olympic Snowboarder
• Mary J. Blige Added To Cast Of Gerard Way's 'The Umbrella Academy'
• Britney Spears To Receive Vanguard Award
• Kendrick Lamar Accused Of Artwork Theft
• Bruno Mars And Cardi B Announce '24K Magic' Tour Dates
• Dolly Spartans - Time Sides With No One
• Channel Dark - El Wire Pacifier
• Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled
• Straw Family - Family Matters
• Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled
• Joe Perry - Sweetzerland Manifesto
• Ten Ton Man - Dangerous Women & A Desperate Man
• Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed
• Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO
• Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo
• Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.