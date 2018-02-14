My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult Announce Special Tour

The band have revealed details for a new North American trek, which will be Part 2 of their 30 Anniversary Show, and is set to kick off on April 10th in Louisville, KY.

The shows on the trek will feature the band performing their 1988 album "I See Good Spirits And I See Bad Spirits" and 1990 effort "Confessions Of A Knife" along with additional tracks from that era of the group.

My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult 30th Anniversary Tour Dates

04/10 - Trixie's - Louisville, KY

04/11 -Exit/In - Nashville, TN

04/12 - Southgate House - Newport, KY

04/13 - Token Lounge - Westland, MI

04/14 - Musica - Akron, OH

04/15 - Mohawk Place - Buffalo, NY

04/17 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

04/18 - Knitting Factory - Brooklyn, NY

04/19 - Stanhope House - Stanhope, NJ

04/20 - PhilaMOCA - Philadelphia, PA

04/21 - Fish Head Cantina - Baltimore, MD

04/23 - Pour House Music Hall - Raleigh, NC

04/25 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

04/28 - Wire - Berwyn, IL