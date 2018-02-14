Sleep Signals And Cold Kingdom Launching Tour Rito Supreme

The 28-date tour is scheduled to kick off on March 1st in Mankato, MN at What's Up Lounge and will be concluding on April 7th in Lincoln, NE at Duffy's.

The band had this to say, "In support of our new self-titled Cold Kingdom EP, Tour-rito Supreme spans half the country from the mid-west to the west coast. We'll be there wielding hard rock and knuckles of Fire Sauce."

Tour Rito Supreme Dates:

03/01 - What's Up Lounge - Mankato, MN

03/02 - Route 47 - Fridley, MN

03/03 - Hijynx - Fort Atkinson, WI

03/04 - Whiskey's Roadhouse - Rockford, IL

03/06 - The Red Zone - Madison, WI

03/08 - The Marquee - Sioux City, IA

03/09 - Lifers - Algona, IA

03/10 - Front of House Lounge - Springfield, MO

03/11 - The Root - Oklahoma City, OK

03/13 - Dirty Rest - Dirty Dog Bar - Austin, TX

03/14 - The Curtain Club - Dallas, TX

03/15 - Backstage - Lubbock, TX

03/16 - Texas Showdown - El Paso, TX

03/17 - Last Exit Live - Phoenix, AZ

03/18 - 710 Beach Club - San Diego, CA

03/20 - 710 Beach Club - San Diego, CA

03/21 - TBA - Los Angeles, CA

03/22 - Doll Hut - Anaheim, CA

03/23 - Cornish Pasty - Las Vegas, NV

03/24 - Prospector Cocktail Bar - Long Beach, CA

03/25 - TBA - Long Beach, CA

03/26 - Jub Jub's Thirst Parlor - Reno, NV

03/28 - TBA - Chico, CA

03/29 - Grape Street Bar & Grill - Medford, OR

03/30 - Riverside Bar - Burley, ID

03/31 - Eagles 2485 - Kennewick, WA

04/01 - Logan Eagles 3114 - Logan, UT

04/03 - Liquid Jones - Salt Lake City, UT

04/04 - Moxi Theater - Greeley, CO

04/05 - The Ancient Mariner - Manitou Springs, CA

04/06 - Moe's Original BBQ - Englewood, CO

04/07 - Duffy's - Lincoln, NE