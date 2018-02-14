Smashing Pumpkins Address D'arcy Wretzky Reunion Controversy

The reason original bassist D'arcy Wretzky is not taking part in the Pumpkins reunion album has nothing to do with the remaining band members. "James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin, and William Corgan haven't played a show with D'arcy Wretzky for over 18 years. But it's not for a lack of trying," said Smashing Pumpkins in a press statement.

They continued: "For despite reports, Ms. Wretzky has repeatedly been invited out to play with the group, participate in demo sessions, or at the very least, meet face-to-face, and in each and every instance she always deferred. We wish her all the best, and look forward to reconnecting with you all very soon."

In an interview with the website BlastEcho, Wretzky said that she agreed to take part in the reunion and was sent a contract, but that a month later Corgan told her the offer wasn't real. Read more here.