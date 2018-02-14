|
The Chimpz's Shawn Lyon Wants To Help Up and Coming Bands
The Chimpz bassist Shawn Lyon has just released a new eBook that is designed to help up and coming bands discover how they can land sponsorships. We were sent the following message from Shawn: Hello, my name is Shawn Lyon (Sonic). I have been a musician for about 30 years and a performer for about 20. I have learned so many music business situations the hard way. Which has motivated me to write this Ebook titled"Getbandsponsors.com". I go into detail on how to prepare yourself for obtaining music endorsements and/or sponsorships. Getbandsponsors.com is more than just how to obtain endorsement deals for you and/or your project. It's basically music business 101! This has taken my team and myself over a year to create and now it is finally here! Included is the Ebook, about 10 hours of Q and A audio with myself, a worksheet that coincides with the Ebook sections, and a private invite to a special facebook group. In my career I have obtained almost 30 endorsement deals and a handful of sponsorships. I currently have close to 20! There are so many musicians and artists that have asked me how I did it. Well now I am spilling the beans from my experiences so that any artist can obtain these kind of deals. Most artists feel that these kinds of deals aren't reachable in their case. This Ebook will prove them wrong! The music business is constantly changing. Many music companies are looking into other avenues such as endorsements/sponsorships as a means for current advertising. Now is the time to take advantage of this, it only helps out both you and said company. Find more details here.
The Chimpz's Shawn Lyon Wants To Help Up and Coming Bands
